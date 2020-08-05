A massive crash at the finish of the first stage of the Tour of Poland resulted in Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen‘s disqualification from the race.

Leading a bunch sprint, Groenewegen veered toward the right barrier, pinching countryman Fabio Jakobsen, who barreled into the barrier meters from the finish line, according to reports.

Jakobsen went head over heels, his bike went airborne and the barriers exploded onto the road, causing more cyclists to crash. Jakobsen was being tended to by doctors, according to his team’s last update.

Groenewegen crossed the finish line first but was disqualified, giving Jakobsen the stage win, according to the stage race website.

Groenewegen, a 27-year-old Jumbo-Visma rider, owns four Tour de France stage wins among the last three years.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) “strongly condemned” Groenewegen’s “dangerous” and “unacceptable” behavior. It referred Groenewegen’s actions to a disciplinary commission for possible sanctions.

MORE: Tour de France sets new dates for 2020

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk





Scary crash at Tour of Poland results in disqualification originally appeared on NBCSports.com