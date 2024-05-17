Scarsdale, New Rochelle, Brewster and Tappan Zee keep flag football title hopes alive

Division 1

Scarsdale 31, Mahopac 18

Ivy Boockvar threw for 143 yards and four touchdowns, ran for 97 yards, caught a Lily Tessler pass for a 51-yard touchdown and made four tackles. Gia Asen had 68 yards receiving and scored a pair of TDs. Brady Silberfein had 38 yards receiving. Naomi Fischer and Seka Slivianovski each caught a touchdown pass. Leah Brown made seven tackles and registered two sacks. Reese Newman also had seven tackles and had one interception. Emilia Gomes and Asen had seven flags apiece, too.

New Rochelle 20, Yorktown 18

Stella Ziogas ran for 77 yards and one touchdown on eight carries. She also caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jocelyn Hernandez. The Huguenots had an early 20-7 lead. Brianne Foley had 56 yards on nine carries and scored the first touchdown on a 55-yard punt return. She also picked off three passes. Grace Ziogas came up with her second interception of the game with two minutes to play after the Huskers closed to within two.

Championship

Scarsdale vs. New Rochelle, 12 p.m. Saturday at Lakeland

Brewster's Ava Fagin (10) heads for the end zone after intercepting an Eastchester pass and returning it for a touchdown during flag football playoff action at Brewster High School May 15, 2024. Brewster won the game 27-21.

Division 2

Brewster 27, Eastchester 21

Ava Fagin threw a pair of touchdown passes and returned an interception for another score. Emma DeBenedictis caught a TD pass and returned an interception for a second touchdown. Shay Rookwood had one touchdown reception and one interception. Sienna Santiago ran for 53 yards and picked off a pass. Kiley Brooks also had an interception to go along with six flags. Rebecca Anderson registered one sack and multiple quarterback pressures.

Tappan Zee 21, Lakeland 12

Eve Girardi threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for a third. She also came up with two interceptions and made a fourth-down tackle on the 2-yard line to seal the win. Nina Vasquez and Alyssa Sanchez each had one touchdown reception.

Championship

Brewster vs. Tappan Zee, 2 p.m. Saturday at Lakeland High School

Brewster's Sienna Santiago (11) looks for some running room in the Eastchester defense during flag football playoff action at Brewster High School May 15, 2024. Brewster won the game 27-21.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Section 1 girls flag football semifinal results