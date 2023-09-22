Scarsdale extends winning streak to 28 games with a 2-1 win at New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE – We’ve seen this before.

Scarsdale made it seven consecutive wins to open the season with a 2-1 win over New Rochelle on Thursday and the Raiders are focused on keeping the run intact. They went 21-0 last fall on the way to a NYSPHSAA Class AA title, so the process is very familiar.

The lineup is, too.

“We want to do the same thing we did last year, but we want to do it better,” defender Alex Duval said.

Only two starters graduated, but Scarsdale added Yusuke Sato who has all-state potential.

“I don’t think there was any doubt we were all coming back for this season,” forward Lorenzo Galeano said. “We’ve been playing club soccer together for so long and we’ve known each other for so long. We knew we were going to be good again.”

The landscape has been slightly altered. Due to the addition of a sixth NYSPHSAA classification, there will be no Raiders-Huguenots rematch in sectionals.

New Rochelle is now a Class AAA team and has to be more concerned with the likes of Arlington, North Rockland, John Jay-East Fishkill, Mamaroneck and Ketcham. Scarsdale remains a Class AA team and will be keeping an eye on the likes of Somers, Eastchester and Harrison.

“We know we can do it because we’ve already done it,” Galeano said. “It’s obviously very different in that every team that plays us has set a goal to beat us. That makes it a little harder.”

What it means

Beating a team like Scarsdale will require a near-perfect game. New Rochelle is a very good team and is quickly improving. The Huguenots are beginning to get healthy and recently added David Urritia, a Georgetown commit. Another title game appearance is within reach. Even so, they paid a price for a pair of miscues. The Raiders are constantly in attack mode on both sides of the field and drew a pair of penalty kicks late in the first half. Galeano made good on both attempts.

Players of the game

The Raiders played the final 17 minutes a man short, but Henry McAllister, Zachary Ruback and Duval were a general nuisance on the back line and kept the Huguenots from applying consistent pressure.

By the numbers

Scarsdale (7-0): Lucas Kantor made six saves. … The Raiders have outscored the opposition 20-4.

New Rochelle (2-2-2): Urritia netted a goal a minute after Scarsdale got on the board. … David Garcia has the assist. ... Jero Velasquez made three saves.

They said it

“We’ve been able to keep our cool no matter what the score is or how much time is left, we focus on playing our game,” New Rochelle defender Ilyas Souda said. “The more games we play against these good teams, the more lessons we learn.”

“Even conceding one goal is really disappointing,” Duval said. “We go into a game thinking. ‘There is no way this team scores against us. We’re faster. We’re stronger.’ We have the utmost confidence.”

