The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Tiger, field on the course on moving day at Augusta National

Scarratt hails Red Roses as the return to world no.1

·2 min read
GRENOBLE, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 14: Emily Scarratt of England breaks through contact during the France Women v England Women Autumn International series match at Stade des Alpes on November 14, 2020 in Grenoble, France. Sporting stadiums around France remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Chris Ricco - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)
Photo by Chris Ricco - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

The Red Roses are back on top of the world and skipper Emily Scarratt heaped praise on their strength in depth after a comfortable 33-10 win over France at Stade des Alpes, writes Jacob Newbury.

Tries from Amy Cokayne, Alex Matthews and Jess Breach and Scarratt's boot helped Simon Middleton's side to victory in Grenoble.

Simon Middleton’s side showed exactly why they are Six Nations champions as they took a 1-0 lead in a two-Test series against the French, rounded off with a reverse fixture at Twickenham next week.

“We were conscious of our success against France coming into the match and wanted to keep hold of that,” said Scarratt, after securing her sixth win against France in as many matches.

“We put in a proper good shift today. We had a lot of youngsters playing and it’s a tough place to come play away, even without a crowd.
“We have a lot of people back at home who would have wanted to be involved, but it was a real squad effort.

“I am fortunate to play with some great players. We’re a proud rugby nation and go about our business so we can be the best we can possibly be.

England produced an explosive start in sunny Grenoble, converting their early dominance with hooker Cokayne powering over from a line-out maul.

France’s disjointed beginning favoured the visitors but the Red Roses were unable to take advantage of further chances early on.

However, the hosts soon found their rhythm and made England pay as Gaelle Hermet crossed over from close range to peg France level.

Les Bleuets then compounded the score withCaroline Drouinslotting three points off the tee to give the hosts the lead.

England, however, responded immediately through player-of-the-match Scarratt's trusty boot to level the scores at 10-10 before the half-time interval.

The second period began in similar fashion to the first with England adding to their score after Matthews carved through the French defence and dotted down for her team’s second try of the afternoon.

It was not long until they registered a third with Breach breaking from inside her own half, using all of her blistering pace to touch down and increase England’s lead to 24-10.

Scarratt’s accuracy off the tee cemented a triumphant England victory with three successful penalty kicks towards the end, keeping her conversion rate at 100%.

Latest Stories

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • Panthers potential 2021 NFL draft targets: Ohio State iOL Wyatt Davis

    Let’s take a look at the top interior lineman in the class, Ohio State’s Wyatt Davis.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Latest draft, free agency and trade speculation

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • Masters leaderboard: Live updates as Tiger Woods tries to defend this title

    Tiger Woods looks to defend his title at the Masters after staying contention for the victory through the first two rounds. He trails by five strokes.

  • Vikings waive Pat Elflein

    In the same week Vikings guard Pat Elflein returned from injured reserve, he was shown the door. The Vikings have waived Elflein, via Ian Rapport of NFL Media. A third-round pick in 2017 for whom the Vikings traded up, Elflein became the starting center as a rookie. He suffered a broken ankle in the NFC [more]

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for Saturday's action at Augusta National

    Tee times, TV and streaming information for Saturday's Masters action at Augusta National Golf Course.

  • A spotter found Bryson DeChambeau's lost ball, and then gave it to him

    Bryson DeChambeau lost his ball on the third hole Friday, and then a spotter threw him "for a loop" by finding it and giving it to him a hole later.

  • DeMar DeRozan on Lakers’ trade rumors: “You always want to be wanted”

    DeRozan grew up dreaming of playing for the Lakers.

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • What Is Wrong With U-M, Harbaugh? Davis Herbstreit Give Their Takes

    Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 10 expert cheat sheet

    Our five experts reveal which lineups they're going with in their Week 10 daily fantasy contests.

  • Giannis Antetokunmpo on if he'll sign extension with Bucks: 'It depends on what decisions they make'

    The Greek Freak knows what he wants to see from the Bucks.

  • Isiah Thomas rehashes rivalry with Michael Jordan: ‘I was dominant over him’

    It looks like former NBA star Isiah Thomas wants it known that he was better on the court than Michael Jordan. The Detroit Pistons star is rehashing an old beef he had with the Chicago Bulls champion back in the early 1990s. Newsweek reported that on Tuesday, Thomas spoke with Club Shay Shay host Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports about their bumpy history and who was the better player.

  • Watch: What was Sean McVay’s reaction to DK Metcalf catching Budda Baker?

    Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The media got around to asking the coach what he thought about the incredible play a while back that saw the Seahawks' DK Metcalf run down the Arizona Cardinals' Budda ...

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]