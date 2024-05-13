Scarlett Keselowski celebrates dad Brad's win, takes American flag to school

Plenty of folks are thrilled to see Brad Keselowski’s 110-race winless drought come to an end, but perhaps no one more than his oldest daughter, Scarlett.

Keselowski scored the win in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway in dazzling fashion and celebrated his 36th career NASCAR Cup Series victory as usual — by performing a burnout while displaying the American flag out his driver-side window.

MORE: Race results | Darlington photos

Scarlett, his 8-year-old daughter, joined the festivities Sunday with younger sister Autumn, as both rode in the passenger seat of dad’s car to Victory Lane before joining him in the media center for a press conference.

But Scarlett didn’t want the party to stop there. Keselowski’s wife, Paige, posted a video to social media Monday morning of Scarlett walking into school with the same American flag Keselowski used after Sunday’s race.

No one happier than this girl. She wanted to take the race winning flag to school today so her class could use it for the pledge of allegiance ❤️🇺🇸 🏁 pic.twitter.com/w9zfnFjCW1 — Paige Keselowski (@Paigekeselowski) May 13, 2024

“No one happier than this girl,” Paige Keselowski wrote. “She (Scarlett) wanted to take the race-winning flag to school today so her class could use it for the Pledge of Allegiance.”

Keselowski had not won since April 2021 at Talladega Superspeedway, when Scarlett was just 5 years old and Autumn was just 1 year old. The triumph also marked Keselowski’s first behind the wheel of the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford and first as team co-owner.

The 2012 Cup champion Keselowski will pursue another first at North Wilkesboro Speedway as he eyes the $1 million prize in Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).