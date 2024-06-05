Scarlets wing Lewis faces long spell out

Scarlets wing Tomi Lewis is facing around nine months out after suffering a ruptured Achilles during last Saturday’s win over Dragons.

Lewis, 25, had been in fine form for Scarlets and scored two tries against Dragons before limping off in the second half at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel suggested the uncapped Lewis had been in contention for Wales’ summer tour of Australia before injury struck.

Speaking after the Dragons game, Peel said he was “gutted” for former Wales Under-20 international Lewis.

“He was excellent against the Dragons and I said to our analyst on about 45 minutes ‘Tomi is playing himself on the tour here’,” Peel said.

“But the future is bright for him and he will come back stronger.”

Scarlets academy product Lewis left the region for Jersey Reds in 2022, but returned to Parc y Scarlets in 2023.