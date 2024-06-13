Scarlets sign Welsh-qualified back Murray

Utility back Blair Murray is a former New Zealand Schoolboys international [Getty Images]

Scarlets have signed Welsh-qualified utility back Blair Murray from New Zealand provincial side Canterbury.

Murray, 22, who can operate on the wing, full-back or at fly-half, scored seven tries in seven appearances during last year’s Bunnings National Provincial Championship (NPC) campaign and has been part of the wider Crusaders Super Rugby squad.

Murray qualifies for Wales through his mother, who is from Tonyrefail.

"I’ve always thought being able to go to Wales would be great for me, so for it to be happening and to be able to play in front of my family is a dream come true," said Murray.

Murray is Scarlets' sixth new signing for the 2024-25 season after prop Henry Thomas, hooker Marnus van der Merwe, prop Alec Hepburn, second row Max Douglas and full-back Ellis Mee.

“Blair is an exciting prospect, a player with pace who can beat defenders and has excellent footballing ability," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

“There is no secret we are in the process of a rebuild and Blair is another signing who will add depth going into the new season."

Sam Lousi, Tom Rogers, Harri O'Connor, Ben Williams and Dan Davis have signed new deals, while centre Johnny Williams and lock Alex Craig remain in talks about contract extensions.

Scarlets' summer departures include Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Scott Williams, Jonathan Davies, Johnny McNicholl, Kieran Hardy, Steff Thomas, Dan Jones, Ryan Conbeer and Teddy Leatherbarrow.