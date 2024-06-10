Scarlets sign Wales prop Thomas from Castres

Scarlets have signed Wales prop Henry Thomas from Castres.

Thomas joined Castres from fellow French side Montpellier in January, signing a deal until the end of the 2023-24 season.

He revealed he agreed a move to Llanelli following discussions with Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"I spoke to Peely a few months ago and the way he spoke about his vision for the club made it an easy decision for me," said Thomas.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what I can add and hopefully help [the region] to compete at the top of the URC (United Rugby Championship) and in Europe."

Thomas will battle with Scarlets' Wales international tight-heads Harri O'Connor and Sam Wainwright as the region continue to try to fill the void left by the retired Samson Lee.

"Henry will bring vast experience from the top level in England and more recently in France, where he has played a lot of games in the Top 14 for Castres and Montpellier this season," said Peel.

"He is a powerful scrummager who is also a strong carrier and will add further depth to our front-row resources."

Thomas is the Scarlets' fifth new signing for the 2024-25 season after hooker Marnus van der Merwe, prop Alec Hepburn, second row Max Douglas and full-back Ellis Mee.

Sam Lousi, Tom Rogers, Harri O'Connor, Ben Williams and Dan Davis have signed new contracts, while centre Johnny Williams and lock Alex Craig remain in talks about contract extensions.

Scarlets' summer departures include Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Scott Williams, Jonathan Davies, Johnny McNicholl, Kieran Hardy, Steff Thomas, Dan Jones and Ryan Conbeer.

Wales summer recall

Thomas, who has made four replacement appearances for Wales, has been recalled by Warren Gatland for the summer internationals against South Africa and Australia.

He is one of five tight-heads in Wales' 37-man training squad alongside Keiron Assiratti, Dillon Lewis, Archie Griffin and O'Connor.

Thomas is available for the match against world champions South Africa at Twickenham on 22 June.

This game is being played outside World Rugby's international window, which has ruled out English-based players Griffin and Lewis.

Thomas was not involved in the 2024 Six Nations. He won his first Wales cap in the 2023 World Cup warm-up match against England, then featured against Australia and Georgia during the tournament in France.

Thomas, who qualifies to play for Wales through his father, played seven internationals for England between 2013 and 2014.

He was eligible to switch in 2023 to play for Wales under World Rugby regulations because he last played for England more than three years earlier.