Scarlets sign Australia lock Douglas from Japan club side

Max Douglas spent two seasons with Yokohama Canon Eagles [Getty Images]

Scarlets have signed Australian lock Max Douglas from Japanese side Yokohama Canon Eagles.

Douglas, 24, who is 6ft 7in and 112kg, played for the Waratahs in Super Rugby and the Manly club in Sydney before his move to Japan's top division.

"I'm looking to bring over some of the experiences and learnings I've gained from my time in Australia and Japan to hopefully add to what is a strong playing group," said Douglas.

Douglas is Scarlets' fourth signing announced for the 2024-25 campaign, with Exeter prop Alec Hepburn, Cheetahs hooker Marnus van der Merwe and Nottingham full-back Ellis Mee on their way to west Wales.

"Max is a young, athletic second row who has experience in Super Rugby and more recently in Japan's top division," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"He is comfortable with the ball hand, which suits how we are looking to play, and is excited about coming on board and being part of the Scarlets journey over the coming years."

Tonga second row Sam Lousi, Wales internationals Tom Rogers and Harri O'Connor and back-rowers Dan Davis and Ben Williams have signed new contracts with the region.

Ken Owens, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Dan Jones, Samson Lee, Wyn Jones, Kieran Hardy, Ryan Conbeer, Steff Thomas, Iwan Shenton, Eduan Swart and Joe Jones are leaving Parc y Scarlets while Johnny McNicholl has already rejoined Super Rugby's Crusaders.