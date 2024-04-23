Scarlets' Plumtree eager to beat father's Sharks

Scarlets back row Taine Plumtree returned to action last week after five months out injured [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Taine Plumtree aims to claim family "bragging rights" when his Scarlets side host his father John’s Sharks team in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Friday.

The twice-capped Wales back row returned to Scarlets action in the defeat at Edinburgh last week after five months out with a shoulder injury.

The 24-year-old is aiming to make up for lost time and to finish the season on a high, including getting one over his father.

“There's been a little bit of chat between me and Dad over the last couple of weeks in the lead-up to it,” said Plumtree.

“No doubt there's a bit of bragging rights at the dinner table for sure. I might finally get the head of the table at dinner when I’m back in [the family home in] New Zealand, which would be nice.

“But it’s just another game really, in terms of our lead-up to it and our prep, so I'm not thinking about all that too much as it is quite a cool little occasion for us but I’ve got a job to do.

“I stayed at the hotel on Sunday [where his parents are staying] because I haven't seen them since September and it was really good catching up about the last few months and how things have been. There's no hostility whatsoever, it's more of a joke between us

“No doubt he’ll tell me what I should focus on this week, in terms of my own game, and we'll catch up on Friday night after the game for a beer and chat about the game.”

Sharks boss John Plumtree began his coaching career by taking charge of Swansea RFC between 1997-2001 [Rex Features]

Plumtree was born in Swansea and spent the first three years of his life in the Welsh city, while his father John, a former South Africa sevens international, coached Swansea RFC.

Before being appointed Sharks head coach for a second time in 2023, Plumtree senior spent time as an assistant coach with Ireland, Japan and New Zealand.

“Dad’s always been a sort of that pillar in the background that's always helped me out with my rugby stuff throughout my career and he still does," his son added.

“Obviously over the last five months I haven't been out on the field, but before that we'd always catch up on a Sunday and he would give me a couple pointers on what he thinks I did well and what he thinks I could do better, and that won't change this weekend either.

“I know that he was a bit of a loose forward/lock. I probably wouldn't say that I'm too far away from him. I’d say I’m a bit better though!”

Plumtree is hoping his return to the team will coincide with an upturn in fortunes for Scarlets, who go in to Friday’s encounter with just three league wins all season.

“The five months did go quick,” added Plumtree.

“I've missed a lot of rugby in that time and I'm just stoked that I'm back now and I'm feeling good, and I've got another five games left of the season.

“I just really want to put my hand up for the team and start looking forward to getting back out on the field.

“Winning is always really good for the team environment. If we can, we can pull together some performances that we're proud of."