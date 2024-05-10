Scarlets make four changes to face Ulster

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v UlsterVenue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 11 May Kick off: 15:05 BSTCoverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights, Scrum V Sunday, 12 May, BBC Two Wales from 18:00 BST and later on demand. [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Scarlets make four changes for their final game in Llanelli this season as they host Ulster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday.

Wales cap Harri O'Connor starts in the front row, while injuries see lock Jac Price, number eight Carwyn Tuipulotu and wing Ryan Conbeer come into the side.

Ireland hooker Rob Herring returns for Ulster having missed the last two matches through injury.

Lock Kieran Treadwell, flanker Cormac Izuchukwu and number eight Nick Timoney also return to the starting side.

The one change to the back division is right wing Ethan McIlroy, while full-back Mike Lowry makes his 100th Ulster appearance.

Tuipulotu comes into the Scarlets back row to replace Vaea Fifita who has a hamstring injury. Price takes over in the second row with Sam Lousi ruled out by a rib issue.

Tom Rogers picked up a knee injury in the 32-27 defeat to Sharks so Tomi Lewis switches to the right wing with Conbeer drafted in on the left.

It will be a final appearance for Conbeer at Parc y Scarlets before departing the region in the summer.

Wales internationals Wyn Jones, Kieran Hardy and Scott Williams, who are among the replacements, will also bid farewell to home supporters.

The club will stage a special presentation on the pitch after the game to give supporters a chance to say farewell to the players leaving the club, which also includes British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies and retiring hooker Ken Owens.

Ulster have only won twice away in the league this season but are seventh in the table and one of five sides separated by just two points in the race for the lower four play-off qualifying berths.

Scarlets have lost their last 11 fixtures against Irish opposition, and with just three wins in 2023-24, are languishing in 14th in the table, only two points above bottom side Zebre.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: "Ulster are in the hunt for the play-offs and they will come here with that in mind, so it is going to be a hard challenge.

"But we have steadily been improving; there was a good feeling at the end of the Sharks game and I thought we played some good stuff in that game.

"It is important we continue that momentum."

Scarlets: Ioan Nicholas; Tomi Lewis, Johnny Williams, Eddie James, Ryan Conbeer; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Kemsley Mathias, Ryan Elias (capt), Harri O’Connor, Morgan Jones, Jac Price, Taine Plumtree, Dan Davis, Carwyn Tuipulotu.

Replacements: Shaun Evans, Wyn Jones, Sam Wainwright, Ben Williams, Jarrod Taylor, Kieran Hardy, Ioan Lloyd, Scott Williams.

Ulster: Mike Lowry; Ethan McIlroy, Will Addison, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Scott Wilson, Kieran Treadwell, Alan O’Connor (capt), Cormac Izuchukwu, David McCann, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Andrew Warwick, James French, Harry Sheridan, Reuben Crothers, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore, Dave Ewers.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

Assistant referees: Adam Jones & Elliot Mayor (WRU)

TMO: Matteo Liperini (FIR)