Scarlets dump No. 2 Rogers in postseason tune-up

Oct. 18—In future seasons, a game between two of the top three football teams in Class AAAAA to finish the regular season would be intriguing, with plenty at stake.

However, this season, with the state tournament schedule already set, Wednesday's game between No. 2 Rogers and No. 3 Mankato West was more of a playoff tune-up, hoping to keep everyone healthy.

"It meant a lot to win the game. It was a big momentum builder for us heading into the playoffs," West quarterback Bart McAninch said. "We know (Rogers) is a good team so we wanted to show up and play a good game."

McAninch rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more — all in the second quarter — as the Scarlets defeated Rogers 28-0 on Wednesday at Todnem Field. The Scarlets have beaten Rogers in the state semifinals in each of the last two seasons.

West coach J.J. Helget said he told his team that he wanted to see three things in Wednesday's game: improvement, stay healthy and win.

"I thought we executed well," Helget said. "They challenged us, as a run-first team, and I thought our defense was phenomenal. We wanted to play to win. Our plan was to run Bart, and when we got the lead, we stopped running him."

Jalen Smith's interception and 40-yard return led to West's first score, a 20-yard pass from McAninch to El Staley. Noah Femrite's PAT made it 7-0 early in the second quarter.

West scored on its next possession when McAninch ran up the middle for a 22-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

After Brody Koberoski ripped the ball away from the Rogers quarterback, McAninch scored on a 26-yard draw for a 21-0 lead.

As West was trying to run out the clock in the second quarter, Rogers called timeout to try to get the ball back. But on third down, McAninch avoided the rush and found Carter Bersaw alone near midfield. The Scarlets running back grabbed the pass, broke toward the middle and raced into the end zone for an 80-yard score and a 28-0 lead at halftime.

"We wanted to make the plays when they were there," McAninch said. "We just wanted to bring energy and keep moving the chains and score."

Meanwhile, Rogers struggled with field position, which led to turnovers. Rogers also lost its starting quarterback to injury midway through the second quarter and backup quarterback in the third quarter.

Not much happened in the second half of the quickly paced game. McAninch completed 11 of 18 passes for 188 yards, and he rushed for 51 yards.

Rogers gained only 129 yards of offense.

West will have a bye in Tuesday's Section 2AAAAA quarterfinals and host a semifinal game, most likely against Chaska, on Saturday, Oct. 28. West defeated Chaska 31-7 on Sept. 22 at Todnem Field.

"After the (loss to Chanhassen on Sept. 29), things have started to move in the right direction," Helget said. "The offensive line started figuring things out, the defense has been amazing all season. The offensive line has been physical, the defensive line has been physical. You can see them flourish.

"Now we get the bye and some rest, and come Monday, we'll get back to work."

Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.