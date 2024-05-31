Scarlets and Dragons prepare for Judgement Day derby

Scarlets hooker Ryan Elias and Dragons number eight Aaron Wainwright have played in the last two World Cups [Huw Evans Agency]

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Dragons

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 1 June Kick off: 15:00 BST

Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary.

Highlights: Scrum V Sunday, 2 June, BBC Two Wales from 19:00 BST and later on demand.

Scarlets have recalled Wales fly-half Sam Costelow and Samoa lock Sam Lousi for Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against Dragons on Welsh rugby's Judgement Day at Cardiff City Stadium.

Head coach Dwayne Peel has made two Scarlets changes to the team that defeated Zebre.

Lousi has recovered from a rib problem, while Costelow comes in with fellow Welsh international Ioan Lloyd dropping to the replacements bench.

Wales prop Kemsley Mathias will make his 50th Scarlets appearance while Wyn Jones and Kieran Hardy, who are both leaving at the end of the season, are among the replacements.

Tom Rogers, Vaea Fifita, Steff Evans, Joe Roberts, Josh Macleod, Teddy Leatherbarrow, and Jac Davies are missing because of injury.

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan named his side 48 hours early with Wales hooker Elliot Dee missing with an ankle injury and replaced by Brodie Coghlan as one of four changes from the side that lost to Ospreys.

Wales Under-20s duo Ryan Woodman and Joe Westwood start, while scrum-half Rhodri Williams is also included and takes over the captaincy.

Flanker Woodman is named in the back row, alongside Wales duo Taine Basham and Aaron Wainwright, while centre Westwood lines up with Aneurin Owen, who makes his 50th Dragons appearance.

Squad skipper centre and ex-Scarlet Steff Hughes is named on the bench as he prepares for his 100th league appearance, while Wales flanker Dan Lydiate is also named among the replacements.

Dee is one of 12 injured players alongside Harri Ackerman, Oli Andrew, Leon Brown, Cai Evans, Lloyd Fairbrother, Ollie Griffiths, Ashton Hewitt, Harri Keddie, Bradley Roberts, Jared Rosser and George Young.

Scarlets and Dragons are 14th and 15th respectively in the URC with only Zebre below them going into the final round of regular league matches.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel: "It is an important game for us. Results have not been on our side this year, but we are determined to finish the season strongly.

"It should be a good occasion. I have been at the stadium for Wales football matches at the Cardiff City Stadium and the atmosphere is electric."

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan: "We’re excited for the game in the capital and looking to finish our season on a high note.

“We enjoyed the experience of Judgement Day last season and it’s important we mirror that performance if we want to achieve the same result.

“It’s great to see players like Joe Westwood, Ryan Woodman, and Brodie Coghlan earning a place back in the team for the final weekend."

Scarlets: Ioan Nicholas; Tomi Lewis, Johnny Williams, Eddie James, Ryan Conbeer; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Kemsley Mathias, Ryan Elias (capt), Harri O’Connor, Alex Craig, Sam Lousi, Taine Plumtree, Dan Davis, Carwyn Tuipulotu.

Replacements: Shaun Evans, Wyn Jones, Sam Wainwright, Morgan Jones, Jarrod Taylor, Kieran Hardy, Ioan Lloyd, Macs Page.

Dragons: Ewan Rosser; Rio Dyer, Joe Westwood, Aneurin Owen, Chris Hollis; Will Reed, Rhodri Williams (capt); Rhodri Jones, Brodie Coghlan, Chris Coleman, Ben Carter, Matthew Screech, Ryan Woodman, Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: James Benjamin, Rodrigo Martinez, Dmitri Arhip, George Nott, Dan Lydiate, Che Hope, Steff Hughes, Sio Tomkinson.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)

Assistant referees: Rhys Jones, Nathan James (WRU)

TMO: Keith David (WRU).