Scarlet shutout! Social media reacts as Iowa blanks Rutgers, captures share of West

Josh Helmer
·7 min read
In a game that closed with a historically low points total, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights delivered precisely what was advertised. Iowa rode its method of madness to a 22-0 win over Rutgers.

The whole experience came complete with a frustrating broadcast and streaming start where Hawkeye fans at home missed the beginning of the contest thanks to Illinois’ 48-45 overtime win over Indiana.

Though Iowa led just 3-0 at halftime, it was a first half where the Hawkeyes actually put some nice things together offensively. Unfortunately, a pair of promising drives didn’t result in points.

Sophomore Drew Stevens couldn’t connect on a 47-yard field goal try on Iowa’s first possession and then sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill was intercepted after driving the Hawkeyes all the way down to the Rutgers 12-yard line on Iowa’s final series of the first half. Iowa did manage one tally in the first half, courtesy of a 32-yard Stevens field goal.

Then, in the second half, a 54-yard completion from Hill to freshman tight end Zach Ortwerth set up another 43-yard field goal from Stevens. The killing blow came on a nine-play, 54 yard drive that was capped by a four-yard touchdown run from redshirt freshman running back Jaziun Patterson to put Iowa in front, 12-0.

Meanwhile, Iowa’s defense put on another masterclass. Sure, some will try to take away from the performance by pointing out that Rutgers entered with the nation’s No. 104 total offense and just the No. 72 scoring offense.

But, the numbers are what they are. Iowa limited Rutgers to less than 130 yards of total offense and forced the Scarlet Knights to punt nine times.

Former walk-on defensive back Quinn Schulte picked off Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt as well in the fourth quarter to help ice it. That set up sophomore wide receiver Kaleb Brown’s first career touchdown grab, a 10-yard catch-and-run score.

When it was all said and done, it added up to another Iowa victory. Take a look at how Hawkeye social media took in the win that has the Hawkeyes one step closer to Indianapolis and a chance at the Big Ten crown.

Thanks for nothing, Illinois and Indiana

And the Hoosiers did create challenges

Do it for America!

That's it. THROW THE PARADE.

Acceptance

Do. Your. Thing. Kinnick.

It's another No. 3

The fan base has seen enough

Well...

As expected!

Kirk Ferentz and Iowa punt on 4th-and-1. The fan base agrees.

Evergreen

Why?!?

A war crime

 

A play on words

Don't get your hopes up

For the enlightened

That Kinnick crowd... AGAIN!

It's not a dream!

YES!!! A TOUCHDOWN!!!

LET'S GO KALEB

SCHULTE!

At long last

Tell the world!

We'll take it!

The West is ours... almost

Emotional Kirk???

Checkmate

