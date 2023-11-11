Scarlet shutout! Social media reacts as Iowa blanks Rutgers, captures share of West

In a game that closed with a historically low points total, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights delivered precisely what was advertised. Iowa rode its method of madness to a 22-0 win over Rutgers.

The whole experience came complete with a frustrating broadcast and streaming start where Hawkeye fans at home missed the beginning of the contest thanks to Illinois’ 48-45 overtime win over Indiana.

Though Iowa led just 3-0 at halftime, it was a first half where the Hawkeyes actually put some nice things together offensively. Unfortunately, a pair of promising drives didn’t result in points.

Sophomore Drew Stevens couldn’t connect on a 47-yard field goal try on Iowa’s first possession and then sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill was intercepted after driving the Hawkeyes all the way down to the Rutgers 12-yard line on Iowa’s final series of the first half. Iowa did manage one tally in the first half, courtesy of a 32-yard Stevens field goal.

Then, in the second half, a 54-yard completion from Hill to freshman tight end Zach Ortwerth set up another 43-yard field goal from Stevens. The killing blow came on a nine-play, 54 yard drive that was capped by a four-yard touchdown run from redshirt freshman running back Jaziun Patterson to put Iowa in front, 12-0.

Meanwhile, Iowa’s defense put on another masterclass. Sure, some will try to take away from the performance by pointing out that Rutgers entered with the nation’s No. 104 total offense and just the No. 72 scoring offense.

But, the numbers are what they are. Iowa limited Rutgers to less than 130 yards of total offense and forced the Scarlet Knights to punt nine times.

Former walk-on defensive back Quinn Schulte picked off Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt as well in the fourth quarter to help ice it. That set up sophomore wide receiver Kaleb Brown’s first career touchdown grab, a 10-yard catch-and-run score.

When it was all said and done, it added up to another Iowa victory. Take a look at how Hawkeye social media took in the win that has the Hawkeyes one step closer to Indianapolis and a chance at the Big Ten crown.

Thanks for nothing, Illinois and Indiana

You have to be kidding me. Of course Indiana takes it to OT. — Coops Crocs Americas National Treasure (@kinnick519) November 11, 2023

OH GREAT, OVERTIME, LOL — Evan Baedke (@HawkatHeart) November 11, 2023

Indiana just tied it ugh — Extremely Impressive Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) November 11, 2023

And the Hoosiers did create challenges

So the Iowa game is preempted by Illinois-Indiana, and the Fox Sports App feed is showing…Illinois-Indiana. — Ivan Bologna (@PV_GIA) November 11, 2023

Currently trying to get my Fox app to work — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 11, 2023

I am extremely annoyed — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 11, 2023

Indiana overtime football should not be legal — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) November 11, 2023

Do it for America!

Please get this 42-42 OT game off my screen so I can watch Iowa beat Rutgers 6-0 — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) November 11, 2023

That's it. THROW THE PARADE.

It is now official. At the time of kickoff, the Iowa-Rutgers total is O/U 27.5 points. It is the lowest total for an FBS college football game EVER. It is also the first FBS Over-Under EVER to be less than 30 total points. History has been made in Iowa City. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 11, 2023

Acceptance

I’ve reached the acceptance stage of my offensive grief. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) November 11, 2023

Do. Your. Thing. Kinnick.

Rutgers false start KEEP THAT ENERGY KINNICK — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 11, 2023

Death, taxes and the NORTH END ZONE. #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 11, 2023

I loooooove how rattled Rutgers is by the crowd — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 11, 2023

It's another No. 3

FIRST DOWN BROWN — Ivan Bologna (@PV_GIA) November 11, 2023

Kaleb Brown gets 7-yards on the reverse on 3rd and 2. Good to see them try to get the ball into the biggest gamebreaker's hands. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 11, 2023

If you're going to COOOP, make it an accurate COOOP. — John Bohnenkamp (@johnbohnenkamp) November 11, 2023

Bahahahaha they thought it was Coop in kinnick 😂 — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 11, 2023

The fan base has seen enough

Every time I think Deacon can’t be worse, he gets worse — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 11, 2023

unreal, how can they keep this guy at the helm? — Evan Baedke (@HawkatHeart) November 11, 2023

At this point, it feels like clubbing a seal, because Deacon Hill is not a B1G QB…but man, work on a change up, could you? — JMinKC (@jontificate) November 11, 2023

Well...

"What's the Upside?" — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 11, 2023

As expected!

Iowa-Rutgers scoreless after one quarter. Shocker. — Pat Harty (@PatHarty) November 11, 2023

Iowa with a (singular) passing yard at the end of the first quarter. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 11, 2023

Kirk Ferentz and Iowa punt on 4th-and-1. The fan base agrees.

Punt the ball. Play the field position. #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 11, 2023

That was the right call. Sad but true — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 11, 2023

Don’t let Rutgers out Iowa Iowa I say punt. 🥶 — B1G Mhawk (@B1G_Mhawk) November 11, 2023

Evergreen

Watching Iowa Football is like the opposite of watching Iowa Women’s Basketball. — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) November 11, 2023

Why?!?

A war crime

That play call is why I'm glad Brian is done. You have a timeout. Why are we throwing it 30 yards across the field when you need 7. — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) November 11, 2023

That play call — first option an out to the opposite side of the field inside the 10, where the defender doesn't need to drop back — is a war crime. — Ivan Bologna (@PV_GIA) November 11, 2023

A play on words

Deacon is the Hill KIrk Ferentz is willing to die on — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 11, 2023

Don't get your hopes up

Deacon was great on that drive until the last throw, but it's time to put in Joey Labas or Marco Lainez. I don't believe Iowa will do it. But the "what's the upside?"– Will not work anymore. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 11, 2023

For the enlightened

That Kinnick crowd... AGAIN!

False starts are killing Rutgers. — Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) November 11, 2023

Kinnick stadium, home of the twelfth man — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 11, 2023

It's not a dream!

I may have dozed off and dreamt this. Iowa 54 yd pass pic.twitter.com/tKpdMcWXwo — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 11, 2023

YES!!! A TOUCHDOWN!!!

Sweet Baby Jesus! Jaz Patterson has scored a touchdown for Iowa! pic.twitter.com/Mn04bjcOxg — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 11, 2023

LOOK OUT WORLD IOWA IS ROLLING — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) November 11, 2023

LET'S GO KALEB

Kaleb Brown takes the screen pass in for his first career TD. 🙌@ikaleb35 x @HawkeyeFootball 📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/pPlAfGL2qO — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 11, 2023

SCHULTE!

Iowa is INTERCEPTION UNIVERSITY — B1G Mhawk (@B1G_Mhawk) November 11, 2023

At long last

After today– I'm expecting that we'll see a bit more of Kaleb Brown moving forward. Has had a great game. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 11, 2023

So happy for Kaleb 😎😎😎 — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 11, 2023

Tell the world!

We'll take it!

22 points? In this economy? — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) November 11, 2023

The West is ours... almost

Iowa clinches a share of the Big Ten West. What a weird year. — Ivan Bologna (@PV_GIA) November 11, 2023

Emotional Kirk???

Kirk tearing up. Omggggg 😭😭 — Kel 4 Hwx (@Kel4Hwx) November 11, 2023

WE HAVE EMOTIONAL KIRK!!! 🖤💛 — 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓭™ (@hawkeyeinmd) November 11, 2023

Checkmate

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire