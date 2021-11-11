Scarlet Knights in the NFL: Week 9 performances

The National Football League’s Week 9 schedule has officially wrapped, and there was exciting action all across both conferences. Defensive battles in the league led to low scores across the board.

Several former Rutgers stars who played in SHI Stadium on Saturdays now roaming the sidelines and gridirons on Sundays. Fans of the Scarlet Knights are made proud by the way these men represent Rutgers in the NFL on a weekly basis.

Some are veterans, some are still scratching and clawing for regular playing time. Regardless, these men make an impact each week and are an inspiration to those that love their former home in Piscataway.

Let see how the NFL Knights performed in Week 9.

Blessuan Austin - Cornerback - Seattle Seahawks

Blessuan Austin‘s Seattle Seahawks were on the bye in Week 9. Austin was also inactive last week. Austin last saw action in Week 7. On the season, he has played in six games, and has seen the field for 38 special teams plays.

Next week, they travel to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 4:25 EST.

Michael Burton - Fullback - Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with teammates Michael Burton (45) and Jerick McKinnon (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

The Chiefs came into Week 9 coming off the heels of a close victory at home against the New York football Giants. Michael Burton saw the field at a higher clip this week against the Packers. . One week after ending up on the injury report, Burton tied his season high in overall snap count with 21 snaps. He also set a season high, appearing on the field for nine offensive snaps (14%).

Burton added 12 snaps on special teams, as well. He appears to be fully recovered from his injury. The Chiefs take on the Raiders in Las Vegas next week.

Andrew DePaola - Long Snapper - Minnesota Vikings

Andrew DePaola‘s Vikings traveled to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. The seven-year veteran long snapper has been mister consistency as of late, seeing the field for 11 special teams snaps for the third straight week.

The Vikings travel out west to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers next week.

Clark Harris - Long Snapper - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Clark Harris (46) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Clark Harris‘ Bengals took on the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 9. Harris saw a season low in snap percentage, at 18%. He played five snaps during a matchup where his squad got beat handily, 41-17.

Cincinnati is on the bye next week.

Duron Harmon - Safety - Atlanta Falcons

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 07: Duron Harmon #21 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Adam Trautman #82 of the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome on November 07, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Duron Harmon and the Falcons took on the Saints in New Orleans. Harmon set a season high in snaps played with 81 – 76 on defense, five on special teams. He helped his team lock up a victory 27-25 over NOLA.

Harmon recorded two tackles, and had a big pass breakup in the fourth quarter. The Falcons head to Dallas for an appointment with the Cowboys in week 10.

Jonah Jackson - Offensive Line - Detroit Lions

Jonah Jackson and the Lions were on the bye in Week 9. After playing the Eagles in Philadelphia in Week 8, the Lions will return to Pennsylvania to take on the Steelers in week 10.

Sebastian Joseph-Day - Defensive Line - Los Angeles Rams

Sebastian Joseph-Day‘s outlook went form working towards a comeback to having no timeline.

After missing last week’s game with a pectoral injury, Joseph-Day was hoping to work his way back to the gridiron. Unfortunately, he suffered a setback during practice on Thursday and will miss an extended period of time. Rams head coach Sean McVay hinted that he may not return this season after getting surgery.

Tyler Kroft - Tight End - New York Jets

The New York Jets placed Tyler Kroft (chest) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets‘ official site reports. Kroft cannot play until week 13 against Philadelphia, at the earliest.

Devin McCourty - Safety - New England Patriots

Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) tackles Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Pats traveled down to Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.

Devin McCourty once again was on the field for every defensive snap (59 in total). He recorded two tackles in the game.

Since McCourty make some public comments criticizing the team’s play, the Patriots have won three straight games. The Pats return home to New England to take on the Browns next week.

Jason McCourty - Safety - Miami Dolphins

Jason McCourty is still on the Injured Reserve and is determining whether or not surgery is needed for a foot injury.

His Dolphins took on an in-flux Texans team in Miami. they were able to take Houston down, 21-7. They stay home for a prime time Monday Night matchup against the Ravens in Week 10.

Logan Ryan - Cornerback - New York Giants

Logan Ryan stayed home with his New York football Giants against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. Ryan was all over the field as he recorded a team leading nine total tackles while being on the field for all 69 defensive snaps.

The Giants have their bye week next week.

Mohamed Sanu - Wide receiver - San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers took on the Arizona Cardinals in a divisional matchup in Week 9. Mohamed Sanu hauled in one of his three targets for five yards. The 49ers would go on to lose to the Cardinals, 31-17.

Next week, the Niners will head home for another divisional matchup – this time against the Rams.

Kemoko Turay - Defensive End - Indianapolis Colts

Kemoko Turay and the Colts were on the bye week in Week 9. They were coming off a 45 to 30 victory over the Jets and were winners of three of their last four.

The Colts get to stay at home for when the Jacksonville Jaguars arrive for week 10.

