Scarlet Knights in the NFL: Week 13

The NFL welcomed the month of December with Week 13. The action kicked off on Thursday with the Cowboys taking on the Saints, and wrapped up Monday night as the Patriots battled against the Bills in Buffalo.

There are several former Scarlet Knights who represented Rutgers on Saturdays that are now representing new teams at the next level on Sundays. Another week of scratching and clawing for those Knights that played.

A few men may be on the bye or on the mend, but there are plenty of players who did get a chance to show their strengths on the field. Let’s see how the former Scarlet Knights did in Week 13.

Knights on the mend

There are a few former Rutgers stars who are dealing with issues or injuries who were not playing this past weekend. Some are even done for the rest of season. Those players that can will look to return as soon as they can:

McCourty has already been ruled out the rest of the season. Joseph-Day had surgery to repair a pec injury and his return is still up in the air for the end of the year. Kroft was eligible to return on this weekend. Sanu is still recovering from a knee injury. Fans of the Scarlet Knights and us here at Rutgers Wire wish a speedy recovery to all.

Blessuan Austin - Cornerback - Seattle Seahawks

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) scores a touchdown while being tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive back Blessuan Austin (36) and cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Blessuan Austin had an exciting week as his Seahawks were taking on division opponent San Francisco. The Niners might have been sans Mohamed Sanu, but Austin had an eventful week, seeing the field for defensive snaps for the second time in three weeks. This week and Week 11 are his only appearances on defense this season.

Austin tallied one tackle in the game, seeing the field on nine plays on defense and three plays on special teams. Seattle came away with the win. They hit the road next week to take on the Houston Texans.

Michael Burton - Fullback - Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs fullback Michael Burton (45) warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

As a fullback in a pass heavy offense, Michael Burton sees a small role in the Chiefs offense and gets some time on special teams. When he gets the opportunity to play, he does what he can to shine.

The Chiefs took down the Denver Broncos at home by a score of 22-9. Burton got the call on offense for the first time since Week 5. He got one carry for three yards and played during seven offensive snaps. Burton also added a solo tackle on 13 special teams plays.

Andrew DePaola - Long Snapper - Minnesota Vikings

Andrew DePaola and the Vikings headed to Detroit to take on the winless Lions. The Vikes were on the losing end of the Lions first win of the season. DePaola recorded six special teams snaps in the game, the same as last week.

Minnesota heads home on a short week to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

Clark Harris - Long Snapper - Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals and Clark Harris took on the Chargers at home in Week 12. They dropped the contest 41-22. Harris took the field for 23 percent of their special teams plays, seven in total.

Cincinnati stays home to take on the visiting 49ers next weekend.

Duron Harmon - Safety - Atlanta Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) makes the catch against Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Duron Harmon‘s Falcons were home in Atlanta to welcome the reigning Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta lost this one 30-17. Harmon once against was a regular on the defense, logging time on 92 percent of the plays on D. He tallied three total tackles and added four more plays on special teams.

The Falcons head on the road to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

Jonah Jackson - Offensive Line - Detroit Lions

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 05: Jonah Jackson #73 of the Detroit Lions plays against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jonah Jackson had to celebrate huge after this past weekend. As discussed, his Lions won their first game of the season against Andrew DePaola’s Vikings.

Jackson has once again totaled 100 percent of Detroit’s offensive snaps. The 77 total snaps are the most for Jackson since Week 1. The Lions head to Denver to take on the Broncos next week.

Devin McCourty - Safety - New England Patriots

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball between New England Patriots middle linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (8) and free safety Devin McCourty (32) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Devin McCourty and the Pats had Monday Night duty as they took on the Bills in Buffalo. The teams had to battle 40 mile per hour wind gusts. The Patriots relied on the run game to combat the wind, but the Bills wanted to challenge the wind in the passing game. New England took this one 14-10.

McCourty tallied four total tackles in the game along side one pass deflection. His 59 total snaps were the most since Week 9.

The Patriots head to the bye week in week 13 before heading to Indianapolis in week 14.

Logan Ryan – Cornerback – New York Giants

Logan Ryan‘s New York football Giants took on the Dolphins in Miami. The Giants lost 20-9 to drop to 4-8 on the season.

Ryan was once again an integral part of the New York D. He recorded eight tackles in the game after once again playing every defensive play for the third straight week.

Both the Giants starting and backup quarterback are injured after the game but Harmon offered his services at QB. Time will tell if Harmon is the one to line up under center next week as the Giants travel to take on the Chargers.

