What is the scariest thing in the NFL right now? 'GMFB'
In honor of Halloween, "GMFB" debates what is the scariest thing in the NFL right now.
In honor of Halloween, "GMFB" debates what is the scariest thing in the NFL right now.
ESPN’s Zach Lowe joins Dan Devine on a special Halloween episode of Devine Intervention to talk about his NBA-related fears, giant werewolves and yearbook quotes.
Will multiple NCAA investigations lead to Jim Harbaugh's ouster at Michigan? And what will Texas A&M do about the Jimbo Fisher dilemma? Those are just a few of the high-profile coaching jobs worth watching.
Is it finally the year a receiver gets consideration for MVP?
The Rams will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, where Brett Rypien could get the start if Matthew Stafford isn’t ready to go.
Will Brian Burns be on the move? What about Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins or another wide receiver? Follow what should be an impactful deadline right here.
A federal judge dismissed Brett Favre's lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe's comments are protected speech.
Jones has missed the last three games with a neck injury.
UH said the uniforms were a tribute to the city’s football history, but the NFL saw them as “blatant copying” of the old Houston Oilers uniforms.
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
'I don't care what nobody say,' Diontae Johnson said after the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jags. 'They cost us the game.'
Rashan Gary returned from a torn ACL and has played in seven games with the Packers this season.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Nine contenders could boost themselves in the second half of the season. They include the 49ers bolstering their defense and the Cowboys their O-line. Yet, Detroit could make the biggest splash.
Third-base coaches for the Rangers, Diamondbacks, Phillies and Astros reflect on the crucial, often game-deciding decisions they make every day — and why they love their job.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles. It couldn't come at a bigger time so far this season.
Jordan Love hasn't impressed this season.
The Giants melted down at the end of regulation, leading to a loss.