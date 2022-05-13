The scariest shot in golf: On Friday the 13th, let’s look back on some of the best shanks we’ve seen on the PGA Tour

From personal experience, the shank is the scariest shot in golf. Everything in your swing feels the same, but for some reason, the ball consistently hits nothing but the hosel.

Are they funny when you just hit one? Sure.

Are they funny when you run through an entire bucket at the range and 90 percent of them went 45 degrees to your right? Absolutely not.

We’ve seen some of the best players in the world hit some fantastic shanks over the years, so we thought today, Friday the 13th, was the perfect day to look back on some of the best shanks we’ve seen on the PGA Tour.

Justin Thomas: 2019 Genesis Invitational

"Haven't done that in awhile." @JustinThomas34 makes a great par after hitting a 🤭.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/VkxzFrHWwE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 17, 2019

One of the best shanks of all time, and the club drop made it even better.

Jon Rahm: 2019 Masters

The look back at his caddie from Jon Rahm after an almighty shank on 8 😂 📺 Watch #TheMasters now live on Sky Sports Golf. pic.twitter.com/vggQdoN5Tj — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 12, 2019

If you’re gonna hit a hosel rocket, might as well do it at Augusta National.

Patton Kizzire: 2022 Players Championship

A shank on 17. Not the first. Won't be the last. pic.twitter.com/LmssETi9FA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2022

Going to the 17th tee at TPC Sawgrass with the shanks is nightmare fuel.

Justin Thomas: 2016 Valspar Championship

Since he was fine it’s okay to say this: Justin Thomas hitting a driver off the deck shank and seeing bodies fly all over the place is very funny.

JT, king of the shank?

Brenden Todd: 2021 Players Championship

There's no good hole to shank it on. 17 might be the worst. pic.twitter.com/DZFFuYcEQN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 14, 2021

Todd almost hit it on the other island. Pure.

Mackenzie Hughes: 2022 Masters

Gotta respect the cap tip after the shank #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/U9pvk9F3pa — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 8, 2022

It made the list for one, simple reason: The hat tip. Classy from the Canadian.

