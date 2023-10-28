Scariest places on Earth: North Yungas Road, Bolivia
You drive.
It’s 12 feet wide, at best, and descends nearly 12,000 feet in just over 40 miles, winding through the Amazon rainforest with a lack of guardrails and an even more significant absence of visibility due to fog and misty conditions.
When considering all of that, there’s little wonder why the 50-mile stretch of Bolivian highway that connects the city of La Paz to the Coroico in the North Yungas has earned the nickname “The Death Road.”
Take a look…