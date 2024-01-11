Scariest places on Earth: The Doll Village of Nagoro, Japan

Art imitates ... life

(Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Dotting a remote village in western Japan, a population of life-sized dolls outnumber actual humans 10 to one, a result of depopulation that has affected areas throughout the Prefectures. To help combat the loneliness felt by the less than 30 residents, an artist, Tsukimi Ayano, began creating the dolls, with the first being in her father’s likeness. Others soon followed, eventually progressing to what’s known today as the Nagoro Doll Village.

And while the effort is good-natured and heartwarming at the core, the result, mixed with the setting, can often leave one with an eerie feeling.

Life-sized dolls of Nagoro, Japan

