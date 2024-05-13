‘If it scares me, I’m obviously doing something right’; BMXer Hannah Roberts loves the adrenaline rush

(NEXSTAR) – Hannah Roberts won the silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 Games for BMX Freestyle, and she’s using fear as a motivator.

Hannah is pushing the boundaries of her skills. “If I’m like, terrified of this, I got to do it,” she said.

Roberts began riding BMX at nine and entered her first BMX competition when she was just twelve. She got into BMX Freestyle because of her cousin, Brett Banasiewicz, who was one of the top riders in the United States.

At seventeen years old, Hannah became the first-ever BMX Freestyle World Champion at the inaugural UCI World Championships in Chengdu, China.

Roberts won the World Championship title again in 2019 where she became the first female ever to land a 360-Tailwhip in competition.

Hannah had a perfect 2019 World Cup season, winning every single World Cup to claim the series title, and went on to win the Pan Am Championships and National Championships that same season.

