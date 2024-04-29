Scappoose hands Seaside golf first league defeat

Whenever the boys golf teams for Scappoose and Seaside high schools meet on the course, a close match can be expected.

Friday’s match at Gearhart Golf Links lived up to the billing as Scappoose and Seaside traded punches for 18 holes.

Tucker Olson capped off his brilliant week by shooting an 81 to lead Scappoose to a 339-340 victory over Seaside. Though the Indians gained an upper hand, the Seagulls have a chance to even the score by winning the Cowapa League Tournament.

“Losing by a single stroke in a match of undefeated teams really stings,” Seaside golf coach Jim Poetsch said in a statement. “I’m sure there are five guys lying in bed tonight thinking about a stroke or two they could’ve saved to win today. But if it went the other way, five Scappoose kids would be thinking the same thing. It is not like other sports where you know where you stand because there is a scoreboard. You don’t know how big each shot is until the end when you add up scores.”

Poetsch said “we still have a chance to get back at them next Monday at the league tournament. I think both of these teams will be in the mix at the state tournament.”

Xanh Quang led the Seagulls once more with a score of 83. He was followed by Madden Wunderlich (84), Logan Norman (86) and Alex Arden (87). Diego Sanchez was the fifth golfer, with a 90.