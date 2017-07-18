Scanner: Kyle Busch frustrated with speeding penalties
From Kyle Busch's speeding penalties on pit road to Denny Hamlin's first win of the year, catch all of the best in-car audio from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
From Kyle Busch's speeding penalties on pit road to Denny Hamlin's first win of the year, catch all of the best in-car audio from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Susan: Why does the GOP always want to attack the healthcare of older Americans? They want to enact Trumpcare, which would raise the premiums that older Americans have to pay. They want to cut Medicaid, which provides nursing home care to most of the nursing home residents. Now, they want to cut Medicare which provides affordable healthcare to seniors.
1.9k