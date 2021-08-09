Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
Company Announcement
No. 40/2021

Copenhagen, 9 August 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 2 August to 6 August 2021:

Number of shares

Average purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

1,956,767

245,297,307

2 August 2021

18,343

128.30

2,353,422

3 August 2021

15,670

128.73

2,017,248

4 August 2021

13,950

128.84

1,797,312

5 August 2021

15,000

127.62

1,914,368

6 August 2021

15,000

126.57

1,898,525

Accumulated under the program

2,005,194

251,613,813

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 2 August – 6 August 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 2,618,304 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.69% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com


