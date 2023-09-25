Conquer winter riding with GripGrab's new warm and windproof gravel bike clothing

Male rider in the GripGrab Gravelin long sleeve jersey.

For more than 20 years, Scandinavian brand GripGrab has been equipping cyclists with some of the best gravel bike accessories around – such as winter gloves, base layers, warmers, and shoe covers. With the nights starting to draw in and summer shorts and short sleeves mostly heading into the wardrobe for another year, GripGrab has announced the launch of their all-new range of cycling wear for Autumn and Winter.

The family business was founded by brothers Kristian, Martin, and Bjørn Krøyer in 2000, and has been a leading brand in cycling essentials, with innovative designs and products like their GripGrab Explorer gravel overshoes. GripGrab is now expanding to offer a full range of kit solutions, which they say makes them a complete brand, providing cyclists with everything they need to ride in comfort – whatever the conditions.



GripGrab's new Autumn and Winter clothing is focused on functionality allowing riders to layer up as needed, enabling cyclists to ride all year and overcome wet, cold, and windy conditions. GripGrab says the range also has a timeless style, with each product aimed to give optimal value and have a long cycling life. They also add their cycling wear is developed with the same high attention to detail and functionality as their range of gloves, warmers, and shoe covers.

The range comes in earthy, warm colorways, aimed to be timeless. They say it will give riders a long-lasting cycling wardrobe, save money, reduce waste, and promote sustainable choices. We had a look over some of the new range and explored the features that they say allow them to be ridden in all weather conditions.

Rainmaster Waterproof Jacket​

First up is the GripGrab Rainmaster jacket designed to be the best waterproof jacket for gravel riding. Lightweight, breathable, and packable, GripGrab says the Rainmaster jacket is a solution full of thought-through details, with high attention to fit and superb functionality. Offering waterproof lightweight protection, its fabric is also windproof with fully taped seams to protect against downpours and windchill.

They add the Rainmaster is extremely breathable allowing perspiration to escape from within, which they say makes for all-season use. Other features include close-fitting cuffs and a high-cut mesh-lined collar again designed to seal out wind and rain. It can be packed into a jersey pocket, and also has a very useful two-way Vislon AquaGuard zip, allowing riders to regulate airflow and access jersey pockets beneath.

It's priced at $204.95 / £159.95 / €179.95 and it comes in Men's and Women's choices from S-XXL.

Gravelin Merinotech Jersey

The GripGrab Gravelin long-sleeve jersey is aimed to be a true classic with state-of-the-art details. They claim it's comfortable and insulating, with a merino+synthetic fabric blend. Functionality is maximized to offer the best of both worlds, with merino wool delivering what they say is exceptional thermal regulation. While the synthetic fibers offer improved stretch and enhanced moisture-wicking capabilities.

ThemGravelin Merinotech Long Sleeve Jersey offers a more relaxed fit, close but comfortable fit, for all-day wear and a more relaxed style. There is a full-length zip, that allows regulation of airflow and temperature as you ride. Three rear top entry pockets and one zipped pocket, to house ride essentials.

Available in four color choices - Mustard, Olive, Navy, and Black. The Gravelin jersey comes in Men's and Women's sizes from S-XXL, priced at $169.95 / £129.95 / €149.95.

AquaRepel Bib Shorts​

The AquaRepel as the name suggests is a three-layer softshell waterproof bib short. The brand says that riders who combine them with their AquaRepel leg warmers will have a versatile solution and they will keep you riding throughout autumn and winter. Flatlock seams, high-stretch fabric, and an Elastic Interface pad deliver what they claim is superb comfort and a close fit.

The underside of the leg and waist use a high-stretch fleece fabric for added thermal insulation, breathability, and comfort, while silicone grippers on the bottom hem ensure a secure hold. There is also a PFC-free Durable Water Repellent treatment that adds extra water resistance to the fabric.

Available in Men's and Women's options. The AquaRepel Bib Shorts are priced at $159.95 / £124.95 / €139.95, sized from S-XXL.

WindBuster Vest

The GripGrab WindBuster Windproof Lightweight Vest is designed again to be a versatile and minimalist addition to a gravel rider's kit. Featuring a windproof front panel made from premium Japanese windproof fabric, they claim this vest will shield against windchill. The fabric is also treated with a PFC-free Durable Water Repellent treatment and the brand says it will deal with light showers and wheel spray.

The open mesh back panel on the back allows moisture and heat to escape from within, and an elasticated lower hem with silicone gripper dots keeps everything securely in place.

Again a handy two-way Vislon zip on the front allows airflow control through layers, or to unzip from the bottom to allow for easier access to jersey pockets beneath. It's also packable and comes in four color options, Men's and Women's fits, sized from S-XXL and priced at $99.95 / £74.95 / €84.95.

The entire GripGrab Cycling Wear collection is available to explore and purchase now at Gripgrab.com. They also offer free shipping on orders over $100 / £50 / €50 and free 30-day returns.