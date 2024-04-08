'Scandal after scandal': Why did MLB retroactively snap Nolan Schanuel's historic streak?

Former Park Vista and Florida Atlantic baseball star Nolan Schanuel saw a historic start to his pro baseball career end in a controversial, retroactive MLB ruling this weekend.

Schanuel's on-base streak to start his professional career ended at 30 after Major League Baseball ruled Saturday to change the scoring on a play from the Angels' game at the Baltimore Orioles on March 30. The team's appeal of the ruling was denied.

On the decisive play, Schanuel chopped a grounder between first and second base and beat it out for a single after the first baseman and pitcher failed to make the play. The MLB charged an error to Baltimore pitcher Mike Baumann on the play.

Schanuel had reached base in every game since and appeared to have extended his on-base streak to 36 games with a walk on Saturday night against the Red Sox.

The MLB record on-base streak to start a pro career belongs to Seattle's Alvin Davis, who reached in 47 in 1987. The Yankees' Truck Hannah holds the second-longest streak at 38 games.

MLB's controversial ruling: 'Absurdity'

Angels announcer Wayne Randazzo hammered the MLB during Sunday's game with the Boston Red Sox for a ruling which snuffed out a positive story for the league.

"Negative story after negative story. Scandal after scandal," Randazzo said. "Fiasco in Oakland, you have these ridiculous looking jerseys, you have the MLBPA challenging the league about the pitch clock today because of a flux of pitcher injuries, and not to mention your global superstar is embroiled in a betting scandal.

"On top of all that, you have a young player who is trying to make a name for himself and he's come up and reached base safely in every single game that he's played. The league allows this scoring change to go on to end his streak. They kill this story, a positive story in Major League Baseball. It's an absurdity."

Who is Nolan Schanuel?

Schanuel was the No. 11 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and made a historic rise to join the Angels major league roster in only 40 days.

He has played first base and featured high in the Angels' batting order to start the 2024 season.

Despite his on-base success, Schanuel is struggling as a batter with an .074 batting average, 1 home run and four RBIs through the first two weeks of the season. He hit back-to-back home runs with Mike Trout in his South Florida homecoming against the Miami Marlins last week.

Schanuel was a dominant high school baseball player with Park Vista. He became one of the top hitters in college baseball with FAU, earning Conference USA Player of the Year honors in 2023.

