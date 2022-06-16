Scamps pilfer Jon Rahm's ball at U.S. Open

If you're ever at a golf tournament, never ever pick up a golf ball lying on the ground, no matter how far from the fairway you may be. You never know when it might be a live ball.

Jon Rahm was putting the finishing touches on a strong-but-not-spectacular round on Thursday at the U.S. Open. On the 18th tee, Rahm's drive went wide left ... so, so, so wide left, so far that it ended up on the far side of hospitality tents, over near a pedestrian walkway.

Rahm knew he'd be dropping for a better shot. But when he arrived at the location of his shot, he found ... nothing at all. His ball was gone. And off in the distance, a couple of suspicious characters were apparently running away.

"I'm pretty sure I know who it was. I recognized the two kids that were running the opposite way with a smile on their face," Rahm laughed. "I am 100-percent sure I saw the two kids that stole it."

Of course, it was a lot easier to laugh after he managed to birdie the hole, thanks to a strong approach and a 30-foot putt. Rahm ended the day at -1, two strokes off the clubhouse lead.

And a couple of his fans went home with a one-of-a-kind souvenir.

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Jon Rahm of Spain reacts on the 14th green during round one of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 16, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

_____

Contact Jay Busbee at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or on Twitter at @jaybusbee.