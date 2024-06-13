Scamacca on being Italy’s striker, Euro 2024 hopes and laziness accusations

Gianluca Scamacca opened up about how it felt to be the number nine for Italy at Euro 2024, the perception that he’s lazy and the pressure felt ahead of the tournament.

The 25-year-old striker was accused of being lazy by Luciano Spalletti in a press conference last month, having been dropped from the squad for the friendlies in the United States against Venezuela and Ecuador back in March.

Scamacca is a part of the 26-man Italy squad for the European Championship and will wear the number nine shirt, being expected to be the leading man in the squad. Hopes are high that he can finally bring a reliable source of goals back to the national team.

Scamacca press conference

Speaking at a press conference via TMW, Scamacca was first asked if he and Italy felt underestimated ahead of the tournament.

“We are a young group, a new cycle has begun and it took some time to bring out our strength. We are ready and our strength will come out in this European Championship. I’m good, I hope to help the team as best I can team and to get as far as possible.”

He commented on any reference points he has.

“I would like to emulate the 2021 group that won the European Championship and the 2006 group that won the World Cup, they left a mark, and I would also like to leave a mark in the history of the national team.”

Scamacca spoke about any fears of the opening game against Albania.

“It will be a difficult match, at this point all the matches are difficult, the teams that deserve to be in the European Championship are here. But Italy will have to concentrate above all on ourselves and give our best in this match.”

He was asked if he could be the leading man for Italy.

“It’s an important moment for us, for my career. I arrive after a good end to the season and I hope to bring positivity and goals after what I’ve learned this year.”

Scamacca touched on the impact of Gian Piero Gasperini.

“If I’m here so much it’s thanks to him, this year he helped me and managed to strike the right chords to make me click, I owe a lot to him.”

He was again asked about Spalletti’s suggestion that he was lazy.

“I don’t know. Since I’m here, it means I’m not lazy. Maybe he wants to say a lot of things behind this single word, he certainly pushed me and motivated me and that’s fine, but personally I don’t feel lazy.”

Scamacca spoke about how it feels to be a striker for Italy.

“I’m one of Italy’s centre-forwards, I’m happy to be part of this group and to have this wonderful experience.”

He commented on the pressures ahead of the European Championship.

“Last year didn’t go well due to my torn meniscus, while this was a magnificent year, we won a cup that Atalanta had never won. Strong players have the pressure, if that’s the case I can say that it’s also nice to have pressure, every day is a challenge.”

Scamacca was asked if he prefers assists to goals and how it felt not to join the squad for the friendlies in the USA.

“Lack of decisiveness is a phrase I often hear, but I just try to be useful to the team, then there are games in which you have more space and others in which you have less.

“The most important thing is to win, then it doesn’t matter much whoever scores. Yes, yes, he did very well, I didn’t deserve that call and he was right not to call me.”

He spoke about playing in this Italy system and if it was similar to Atalanta.

“No, at Atalanta we play man-to-man and this is a bit more of a tactical football. But I feel good in both ways of playing, Spalletti has ideas that are perfect for me, he plays with a lot of movement and ball possession, I find it very good.”

Scamacca discussed what’s been going through his mind over the last three months.

“I don’t know if they write it in the newspapers, but I’ve had a few injuries. If you’re not well, how can you play with Gasperini and in football in general? In the last three months I’ve returned to playing consistently and then it went the way it went.”

He touched on how a centre forward is supposed to play in Spalletti’s system.

“He has to help the team press, he has to direct the pressing and limit the spaces in the centre. With the ball the coach up front leaves us quite free, with the exception of a few indications, then it’s up to us to find ourselves.”

Scamacca was asked if it was helpful not being included in the squad back in March.

“Yes, yes, it definitely helped. I went to the psychologist!”

Finally, Scamacca commented on what Francesco Totti told him during his visit to Coverciano.

“You’re bigger in person, that’s all…”