Scales did it all for potent Catholic club

Jun. 16—Luke Scales did a little bit of everything for the Owensboro Catholic High School baseball team throughout the 2021 baseball season, and the junior shortstop-pitcher emerged as the Messenger-Inquirer Area Player of the Year because of it.

A 6-foot-1, 175-pounder, Scales was at the heart of an Aces team that not only rolled through the season 27-5, but was also ranked third in the state and captured the All 'A' Classic small-school state championship.

"I don't know too many days that go by where Luke doesn't hit, throw or field in some capacity," Owensboro Catholic coach Derek Hibbs said.

"He is a complete hitter who is great at taking what a pitcher gives him and applying an appropriate swing. If a pitcher makes a mistake, he doesn't let him get away with it and drives it for extra bases. If a pitcher executes a good pitch, Luke makes adjustments and gets the barrel to the ball to spoil it."

Scales got the barrel of his bat to the ball with a high degree of regularity this spring.

The slick-fielding middle infielder batted a team-best .463, also leading the team with 12 doubles, 30 RBIs and tying for the club lead with two triples. Scales also hit four home runs and stole 20 bases in 21 attempts.

"It took a while after basketball season to get completely comfortable at the plate, but I got there," said Scales, a starter on an Aces basketball team that reached the 3rd Region Tournament championship game. "Once we all got clicking at the plate, we've just stayed that way."

While the offense was potent all spring — Catholic batted .346 as a team and hit 18 home runs — Scales, who teams with fellow junior and second baseman Luke Evans on the infield, believes the Aces' defense has been just as vital to the club's success.

"Luke and I really work well together," Scales said. "We push each other, make each other better — we're like two blood brothers out there playing side by side.

"Our defense is really strong behind our pitching staff — we have a nice combination of offense, defense and pitching. Overall, we've developed a great combination in all three areas of the game."

Speaking of pitching, the right-handed hurling Scales did good work on the mound for the Aces this spring — going 3-1 with a team-best three saves and a microscopic 1.33 ERA; striking out 19 batters in 21 innings of work.

"With our defense, it's my job to pound the strike zone and let the guys behind me to do their thing," Scales said. "I throw a fastball, curveball and change-up, but I'm not out there trying to strike every batter out. I focus on throwing the ball over the plate and letting the defense work behind me."

While Hibbs praises Scales for his performance in every facet of the game, he believes Scales' mindset may be his greatest value to the team.

"Luke's best attribute may be the value he brings as a teammate," Hibbs said. "He is always positive and looks to motivate others on the team for us to continue to compete at a high level. He is also very humble and doesn't let any success affect him."