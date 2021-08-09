SC school board chair tests positive for COVID-19 after weekend board meeting

The chairman of the Greenville County school board has tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Monday.

Roger Meek was tested after the board met on Saturday for a routine legal briefing on ethics. Tim Waller, spokesman for the district, said he had not heard whether anyone was in quarantine as a result. No one was within 6 feet of Meek for more than 15 minutes, he said.

In a statement, Meek said, “All things considered, I’m doing fairly well and know that my symptoms would be worse if I hadn’t been vaccinated. I am reminded once again that COVID-19 is still very much a threat. I would urge anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to do so immediately.”

Greenville County schools will open Aug. 17 without requirements for masks or vaccinations. Greenville County, as with most of the state, is considered to have a high incidence rate for COVID .

A board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.