SC high school softball playoffs begin this week. Here are the brackets, schedule

The South Carolina High School League softball playoffs begin Wednesday, culminating with the state championship series beginning

The S.C. Independent School Association softball playoffs brackets will be released next week

Here is a look at the SCHSL schedules and matchups:

SCHSL Softball Playoff Schedule

Class 5A

Wednesday

Upper State

District 1

Rock Hill at Woodmont

Dorman at Lexington

District 2

Mauldin at Clover

Dutch Fork at Gaffney

District 3

Boiling Springs at Nation Ford

Fort Mill at TL Hanna

District 4

Spartanburg at Byrnes

Blythewood at Hillcrest

Lower State

District 5

Cane Bay at Chapin

Sumter at Fort Dorchester

District 6

White Knoll at Berkeley

Ashley Ridge at Carolina Forest

District 7

Socastee at Summerville

Conway at Stratford

District 8

Goose Creek at St. James

West Ashley at Wando

Class 4A

Upper State

Lancaster at Riverside

Airport at Greenville

Easley at Midland Valley

Greer at Catawba Ridge

Greenwood at North Augusta

Laurens at Indian Land

South Aiken at Greenwood

York at Wade Hampton

Lower State

Berea at West Florence

Irmo at Lucy Beckham

North Myrtle Beach at May River

Westside a Lugoff-Elgin

Myrtle Beach at James Island

Westwood at South Florence

Northwestern at AC Flora

Colleton County at Hartsville

Class 3A

Upper State

District 1

Broome at Pendleton

Powdersville at Woodruff

District 2

Wren at Union

Blue Ridge at Crescent

District 3

West-Oak at Chapman

Chester at Belton-Honea Path

District 4

Clinton at Palmetto

Daniel at Travelers Rest

Lower State

District 5

Lake City at Swansea

Dillon at Beaufort

District 6

Georgetown at Hanahan

Darlington at Gilbert

District 7

Brookland-Cayce at Camden

Battery Creek at Loris

District 8

Philip Simmons at Aynor

Dreher at Marlboro County

Class 2A

Upper State

District 1

Abbeville at Chesne

Fairfield Central at Fox Creek

District 2

Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda

Blacksburg at Columbia

District 3

Keenan at Strom Thurmond

Mid-Carolina at Landrum

District 4

Liberty at Gray Collegiate

Pelion at Ninety-Six

Lower State

District 5

Buford (bye)

Kingstree at Timberland

District 6

Lake Marion at Barnwell

North Central at Andrews

District 7

Lee Central at Oceanside Collegiate

Edisto at Chesterfield

District 8

Andrew Jackson at Marion

Woodland (bye)

Class A

Upper State

District 1

Region 4 fourth place at High Point

Ware Shoals at McBee

District 2

CA Johnson at Whitmire

Brashier Middle College at Region 4 second place

District 3

Thornwell at Lewisville

Region 4 third place at Southside Christian

District 4

St. Joseph’s at Region 4 first-place

Great Falls at Dixie

District 5

East Clarendon (bye)

Lake View at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

District 6

Whale Branch at Hannah-Pamplico

Carvers Bay at Palmetto Scholars

District 7

Green Sea Floyds at Branchville

Charleston M&S at Johnsonville

District 8

Hemingway at Lowcountry Leadership

Bridges Prep at Latta