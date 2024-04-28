SC high school softball playoffs begin this week. Here are the brackets, schedule
The South Carolina High School League softball playoffs begin Wednesday, culminating with the state championship series beginning
The S.C. Independent School Association softball playoffs brackets will be released next week
Here is a look at the SCHSL schedules and matchups:
SCHSL Softball Playoff Schedule
Class 5A
Wednesday
Upper State
District 1
Rock Hill at Woodmont
Dorman at Lexington
District 2
Mauldin at Clover
Dutch Fork at Gaffney
District 3
Boiling Springs at Nation Ford
Fort Mill at TL Hanna
District 4
Spartanburg at Byrnes
Blythewood at Hillcrest
Lower State
District 5
Cane Bay at Chapin
Sumter at Fort Dorchester
District 6
White Knoll at Berkeley
Ashley Ridge at Carolina Forest
District 7
Socastee at Summerville
Conway at Stratford
District 8
Goose Creek at St. James
West Ashley at Wando
Class 4A
Upper State
Lancaster at Riverside
Airport at Greenville
Easley at Midland Valley
Greer at Catawba Ridge
Greenwood at North Augusta
Laurens at Indian Land
South Aiken at Greenwood
York at Wade Hampton
Lower State
Berea at West Florence
Irmo at Lucy Beckham
North Myrtle Beach at May River
Westside a Lugoff-Elgin
Myrtle Beach at James Island
Westwood at South Florence
Northwestern at AC Flora
Colleton County at Hartsville
Class 3A
Upper State
District 1
Broome at Pendleton
Powdersville at Woodruff
District 2
Wren at Union
Blue Ridge at Crescent
District 3
West-Oak at Chapman
Chester at Belton-Honea Path
District 4
Clinton at Palmetto
Daniel at Travelers Rest
Lower State
District 5
Lake City at Swansea
Dillon at Beaufort
District 6
Georgetown at Hanahan
Darlington at Gilbert
District 7
Brookland-Cayce at Camden
Battery Creek at Loris
District 8
Philip Simmons at Aynor
Dreher at Marlboro County
Class 2A
Upper State
District 1
Abbeville at Chesne
Fairfield Central at Fox Creek
District 2
Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda
Blacksburg at Columbia
District 3
Keenan at Strom Thurmond
Mid-Carolina at Landrum
District 4
Liberty at Gray Collegiate
Pelion at Ninety-Six
Lower State
District 5
Buford (bye)
Kingstree at Timberland
District 6
Lake Marion at Barnwell
North Central at Andrews
District 7
Lee Central at Oceanside Collegiate
Edisto at Chesterfield
District 8
Andrew Jackson at Marion
Woodland (bye)
Class A
Upper State
District 1
Region 4 fourth place at High Point
Ware Shoals at McBee
District 2
CA Johnson at Whitmire
Brashier Middle College at Region 4 second place
District 3
Thornwell at Lewisville
Region 4 third place at Southside Christian
District 4
St. Joseph’s at Region 4 first-place
Great Falls at Dixie
District 5
East Clarendon (bye)
Lake View at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
District 6
Whale Branch at Hannah-Pamplico
Carvers Bay at Palmetto Scholars
District 7
Green Sea Floyds at Branchville
Charleston M&S at Johnsonville
District 8
Hemingway at Lowcountry Leadership
Bridges Prep at Latta