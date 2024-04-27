SC high school soccer playoff schedule almost complete. Here’s what we know

The South Carolina High School League soccer playoffs begin next week, culminating with the state championships on May 10-11 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

The S.C. Independent School Association soccer playoffs will begin May 6 with championships on May 10-11. Brackets will be released next week

Here is a look at the SCHSL schedules and matchups:

SCHSL Boys Playoffs

Monday

Class 5A

Upper State

Spring Valley at JL Mann

Dorman at Chapin

TL Hanna at Clover

Lexington at Boiling Springs

Gaffney at Fort Mill

Blythewood at Hillcrest

At Large at Byrnes

Mauldin at Nation Ford

Lower State

Goose Creek at River Bluff

Conway at West Ashley

Dutch Fork at Stratford

Summerville at Socastee

At-large at Ashley Ridge

St James at Cane Bay

At Large at Carolina Forest

Fort Dorchester at Wando

Class 4A

Upper State

Wade Hampton (bye)

South Aiken at Greenville

Easley at Aiken

Catawba Ridge (bye)

Northwestern at Riverside

Berea (bye)

Eastside at Indian Land

North Augusta (bye)

Lower State

Myrtle Beach (bye)

Lugoff-Elgin at Bluffton

North Myrtle Beach at Lucy Beckham

Irmo (bye)

May River at West Florence

AC Flora (bye)

Westwood at Hartsville

James Island (bye)

Class 3A

Upper State

Travelers Rest at Daniel

Emerald at Southside

Pendleton at Chapman

Fountain Inn at Clinton

Union at Powdersville

Blue Ridge at Seneca

Palmetto at Woodruff

Walhalla at Carolina

Lower State

North Charleston at Waccamaw

Dreher at Crestwood

Georgetown/Dillon at Philip Simmons

Lake City at Brookland-Cayce

Darlington at Swansea

Georgetown/Dillon at Hanahan

Gilbert at Camden

Beaufort at Aynor

Class 2A

Upper State

Landrum at Gray Collegiate

Saluda at Mid-Carolina

Fox Creek at Columbia

Abbeville at Greer Middle College

Fairfield Central at Greenville Tech

Chesnee at Strom Thurmond

Silver Bluff at Newberry

Keenan at Batesburg-Leesville

Lower State

Oceanside Collegiate (bye)

Edisto at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Timberland at Buford

Marion at Andrew Jackson

Academic Magnet (bye)

Woodland at York Prep

Hampton County at Cheraw

Bishop England (bye)

Class A

Monday

St. Joseph’s (bye)

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Charleston Math & Science at St. John’s (Wednesday)

Royal Live Oaks (bye)

Baptist Hill at Palmetto Scholars

Southside Christian (bye)

McCormick at Brashier Middle College

Christ Church (bye)

East Clarendon at Green Sea Floyds

Denmark-Olar at The Governor’s School (Wednesday)

Bridges Prep (bye)

Bowman at Whale Branch

Lewisville at Dixie (Wednesday)

SCHSL Girls Playoffs

Tuesday

Class 5A

Upper State

Spring Valley at Mauldin

Spartanburg at Lexington

TL Hanna at Clover

River Bluff at Byrnes

Gaffney at Blythewood

Fort Mill at JL Mann

At Large at Dorman

Nation Ford at Woodmont

Lower State

Berkeley at Chapin

Socastee at Ashley Ridge

Dutch Fork at Wando

Fort Dorchester at Carolina Forest

At Large at West Ashley

Conway at Goose Creek

At Large at St. James

Summerville at Cane Bay

Tuesday

Class 4A

Upper State

Eastside (bye)

Airport at Greenwood/Easley

Greenwood/Easley at North Augusta

Catawba Ridge (bye)

Northwestern at Riverside

Greenville (bye)

Wade Hampton at Indian Land

South Aiken (bye)

Lower State

Myrtle Beach/West Florence (bye)

Ridge View at May River

Region 6 No. 4 at James Island

Lugoff-Elgin (bye)

Hilton Head Island at Myrtle Beach/West Florence

AC Flora (bye)

Irmo at North Myrtle Beach

Lucy Beckham (bye)

Tuesday

Class 3A

Upper State

Blue Ridge at Daniel

Woodruff at Wren

Pendleton at Chapman

Palmetto at Union

Clinton at Powdersville

Broome at Walhalla

Fountain Inn at Emerald

West-Oak at Travelers Rest

Lower State

Battery Creek at Waccamaw

Brookland-Cayce at Crestwood

Georgetown/Aynor at Beaufort

Darlington at Gilbert

Marlboro County at Dreher

Georgetown/Aynor at Philip Simmons

Swansea at Camden

Hanahan at Loris

Class 2A

Tuesday

Upper State

Fairfield Central at Christ Church

Ninety-Six at Dixie

Newberry at Gray Collegiate

Chesnee at Southside Christian

Saluda at Greer Middle College

Landrum at Mid-Carolina

Fox Creek at Brashier Middle College

Columbia at St. Joseph’s

Lower State

Keenan at Oceanside Collegiate

Hampton County at Bridges Prep

Batesburg-Leesville at Buford

The Governor’s School at Academic Magnet

Marion at York Prep

Strom Thurmond at Andrew Jackson

Barnwell at Woodlands

Green Sea Floyds at Bishop England