SC high school soccer playoff schedule almost complete. Here’s what we know
The South Carolina High School League soccer playoffs begin next week, culminating with the state championships on May 10-11 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
The S.C. Independent School Association soccer playoffs will begin May 6 with championships on May 10-11. Brackets will be released next week
Here is a look at the SCHSL schedules and matchups:
SCHSL Boys Playoffs
Monday
Class 5A
Upper State
Spring Valley at JL Mann
Dorman at Chapin
TL Hanna at Clover
Lexington at Boiling Springs
Gaffney at Fort Mill
Blythewood at Hillcrest
At Large at Byrnes
Mauldin at Nation Ford
Lower State
Goose Creek at River Bluff
Conway at West Ashley
Dutch Fork at Stratford
Summerville at Socastee
At-large at Ashley Ridge
St James at Cane Bay
At Large at Carolina Forest
Fort Dorchester at Wando
Class 4A
Upper State
Wade Hampton (bye)
South Aiken at Greenville
Easley at Aiken
Catawba Ridge (bye)
Northwestern at Riverside
Berea (bye)
Eastside at Indian Land
North Augusta (bye)
Lower State
Myrtle Beach (bye)
Lugoff-Elgin at Bluffton
North Myrtle Beach at Lucy Beckham
Irmo (bye)
May River at West Florence
AC Flora (bye)
Westwood at Hartsville
James Island (bye)
Class 3A
Upper State
Travelers Rest at Daniel
Emerald at Southside
Pendleton at Chapman
Fountain Inn at Clinton
Union at Powdersville
Blue Ridge at Seneca
Palmetto at Woodruff
Walhalla at Carolina
Lower State
North Charleston at Waccamaw
Dreher at Crestwood
Georgetown/Dillon at Philip Simmons
Lake City at Brookland-Cayce
Darlington at Swansea
Georgetown/Dillon at Hanahan
Gilbert at Camden
Beaufort at Aynor
Class 2A
Upper State
Landrum at Gray Collegiate
Saluda at Mid-Carolina
Fox Creek at Columbia
Abbeville at Greer Middle College
Fairfield Central at Greenville Tech
Chesnee at Strom Thurmond
Silver Bluff at Newberry
Keenan at Batesburg-Leesville
Lower State
Oceanside Collegiate (bye)
Edisto at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Timberland at Buford
Marion at Andrew Jackson
Academic Magnet (bye)
Woodland at York Prep
Hampton County at Cheraw
Bishop England (bye)
Class A
Monday
St. Joseph’s (bye)
Ridge Spring-Monetta at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Charleston Math & Science at St. John’s (Wednesday)
Royal Live Oaks (bye)
Baptist Hill at Palmetto Scholars
Southside Christian (bye)
McCormick at Brashier Middle College
Christ Church (bye)
East Clarendon at Green Sea Floyds
Denmark-Olar at The Governor’s School (Wednesday)
Bridges Prep (bye)
Bowman at Whale Branch
Lewisville at Dixie (Wednesday)
SCHSL Girls Playoffs
Tuesday
Class 5A
Upper State
Spring Valley at Mauldin
Spartanburg at Lexington
TL Hanna at Clover
River Bluff at Byrnes
Gaffney at Blythewood
Fort Mill at JL Mann
At Large at Dorman
Nation Ford at Woodmont
Lower State
Berkeley at Chapin
Socastee at Ashley Ridge
Dutch Fork at Wando
Fort Dorchester at Carolina Forest
At Large at West Ashley
Conway at Goose Creek
At Large at St. James
Summerville at Cane Bay
Tuesday
Class 4A
Upper State
Eastside (bye)
Airport at Greenwood/Easley
Greenwood/Easley at North Augusta
Catawba Ridge (bye)
Northwestern at Riverside
Greenville (bye)
Wade Hampton at Indian Land
South Aiken (bye)
Lower State
Myrtle Beach/West Florence (bye)
Ridge View at May River
Region 6 No. 4 at James Island
Lugoff-Elgin (bye)
Hilton Head Island at Myrtle Beach/West Florence
AC Flora (bye)
Irmo at North Myrtle Beach
Lucy Beckham (bye)
Tuesday
Class 3A
Upper State
Blue Ridge at Daniel
Woodruff at Wren
Pendleton at Chapman
Palmetto at Union
Clinton at Powdersville
Broome at Walhalla
Fountain Inn at Emerald
West-Oak at Travelers Rest
Lower State
Battery Creek at Waccamaw
Brookland-Cayce at Crestwood
Georgetown/Aynor at Beaufort
Darlington at Gilbert
Marlboro County at Dreher
Georgetown/Aynor at Philip Simmons
Swansea at Camden
Hanahan at Loris
Class 2A
Tuesday
Upper State
Fairfield Central at Christ Church
Ninety-Six at Dixie
Newberry at Gray Collegiate
Chesnee at Southside Christian
Saluda at Greer Middle College
Landrum at Mid-Carolina
Fox Creek at Brashier Middle College
Columbia at St. Joseph’s
Lower State
Keenan at Oceanside Collegiate
Hampton County at Bridges Prep
Batesburg-Leesville at Buford
The Governor’s School at Academic Magnet
Marion at York Prep
Strom Thurmond at Andrew Jackson
Barnwell at Woodlands
Green Sea Floyds at Bishop England