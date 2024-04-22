SC high school boys tennis playoffs begin this week. Here are the matchups, schedule
The South Carolina High School League boys team tennis playoffs begin this week.
Here are the first-round matchups we know so far. The team state championships are May 4 at Eddie Floyd Tennis Center in Florence.
The individual championships are May 6-7 at Eddie Floyd Tennis Center in Florence.
Class 5A
Tuesday
Upper State
Rock Hill at JL Mann
Spartanburg at Chapin
Woodmont at Spring Valley
Dutch Fork at Dorman
Gaffney at Fort Mill
Blythewood at TL Hanna
Byrnes at Boiling Springs
Nation Ford at Mauldin
Lower State
Cane Bay at River Bluff
Sumter at Summerville
Lexington at Wando
West Ashley at St. James
White Knoll at Ashley Ridge
Socastee at Stratford
Carolina Forest (bye)
Fort Dorchester at Berkeley
Class 4A
Tuesday
Upper State
Riverside (bye)
North Augusta at Greenville
Westside at Aiken
York (bye)
Indian Land at Wade Hampton
Greenwood (bye)
Laurens at Catawba Ridge
South Aiken (bye)
Lower State
Myrtle Beach (bye)
Lugoff-Elgin at Hilton Head Island
North Myrtle Beach at James Island
Irmo (bye)
Bluffton at West Florence
AC Flora (bye)
Westwood at Hartsville
Lucy Beckham (bye)
Class 3A
Tuesday
Upper State
Broome at Daniel
Region 4 No. 3 at Powdersville
West-Oak at Chapman
Belton-Honea Path at Emerald
Region 4 No. 4 at Wren
Travelers Rest at Seneca
Fountain Inn at Clinton
Walhalla at Blue Ridge
Lower State
Region 8 No. 4 at Region 7 No. 1
Gilbert at Region 6 No. 2
Region 7 No. 4 at Philip Simmons
Region 6 No. 3 at Brookland-Cayce
Region 6 No. 4 at Dreher
Region 7 No. 3 at Hanahan
Lower Richland at Region 6 No. 1
Region 8 No. 3 at Region 7 No. 2
Class 2A
Thursday
Woodland at Oceanside Collegiate
Hannah-Pamplico at Mid-Carolina
Columbia at Academic Magnet
Fox Creek at Bishop England
Newberry at Christ Church
The Governor’s School at Green Sea-Floyds
Landrum at St. Joseph’s
Southside Christian at Batesburg-Leesville