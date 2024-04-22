SC high school boys tennis playoffs begin this week. Here are the matchups, schedule

The South Carolina High School League boys team tennis playoffs begin this week.

Here are the first-round matchups we know so far. The team state championships are May 4 at Eddie Floyd Tennis Center in Florence.

The individual championships are May 6-7 at Eddie Floyd Tennis Center in Florence.

Class 5A

Tuesday

Upper State

Rock Hill at JL Mann

Spartanburg at Chapin

Woodmont at Spring Valley

Dutch Fork at Dorman

Gaffney at Fort Mill

Blythewood at TL Hanna

Byrnes at Boiling Springs

Nation Ford at Mauldin

Lower State

Cane Bay at River Bluff

Sumter at Summerville

Lexington at Wando

West Ashley at St. James

White Knoll at Ashley Ridge

Socastee at Stratford

Carolina Forest (bye)

Fort Dorchester at Berkeley

Class 4A

Tuesday

Upper State

Riverside (bye)

North Augusta at Greenville

Westside at Aiken

York (bye)

Indian Land at Wade Hampton

Greenwood (bye)

Laurens at Catawba Ridge

South Aiken (bye)

Lower State

Myrtle Beach (bye)

Lugoff-Elgin at Hilton Head Island

North Myrtle Beach at James Island

Irmo (bye)

Bluffton at West Florence

AC Flora (bye)

Westwood at Hartsville

Lucy Beckham (bye)

Class 3A

Tuesday

Upper State

Broome at Daniel

Region 4 No. 3 at Powdersville

West-Oak at Chapman

Belton-Honea Path at Emerald

Region 4 No. 4 at Wren

Travelers Rest at Seneca

Fountain Inn at Clinton

Walhalla at Blue Ridge

Lower State

Region 8 No. 4 at Region 7 No. 1

Gilbert at Region 6 No. 2

Region 7 No. 4 at Philip Simmons

Region 6 No. 3 at Brookland-Cayce

Region 6 No. 4 at Dreher

Region 7 No. 3 at Hanahan

Lower Richland at Region 6 No. 1

Region 8 No. 3 at Region 7 No. 2

Class 2A

Thursday

Woodland at Oceanside Collegiate

Hannah-Pamplico at Mid-Carolina

Columbia at Academic Magnet

Fox Creek at Bishop England

Newberry at Christ Church

The Governor’s School at Green Sea-Floyds

Landrum at St. Joseph’s

Southside Christian at Batesburg-Leesville