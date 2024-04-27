SC high school baseball playoff schedule almost complete. Here’s what we know

The South Carolina High School League begin next week, culminating with the state championship series beginning on May 18.

The S.C. Independent School Association baseball playoffs also begin next week with championship series set beginning May 13.

Here is a look at the SCHSL and SCISA schedules and matchups.

SCHSL Playoffs

Class 5A

Tuesday

Upper State

District 1

Rock Hill at TL Hanna

Dorman at Lexington

District 2

Woodmont at Fort Mill

Dutch Fork at Boiling Springs

District 3

Spartanburg at Blythewood

Nation Ford at Hillcrest

District 4

At large at Byrnes

Clover at JL Mann

Lower State

District 5

Cane Bay at Chapin

Conway at West Ashley

District 6

River Bluff at Wando

Ashley Ridge at Sumter

District 7

At large at Summerville

Carolina Forest at Stratford

District 8

At large at St. James

Fort Dorchester at Berkeley

Class 4A

Upper State

Northwestern at Laurens

Midland Valley at Greenwood

Greenville at North Augusta

Eastside at Catawba Ridge

Westside at Airport

Riverside at Indian Land

Aiken at Easley

Lancaster at Greer

Lower State

At-large at North Myrtle Beach

Irmo at Lucy Beckahm

Myrtle Beach at May River

At large at AC Flora

At large at James Island

Westwood at Hartsville

At-large at Lugoff-Elgin

Hilton Head Island at West Florence

Class 3A

Tuesday

Upper State

Broome at Crescent

Fountain Inn at Woodruff

District 2

Wren at Clinton

Travelers Rest at Daniel

District 3

Pendleton at Blue Ridge

Union at Belton Honea-Path

District 4

Emerald at Powdersville

Seneca at Chapman

Lower State

District 5

Lake City at Gilbert

Georgetown at Beaufort

District 6

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Camden

Philip Simmons at Loris

District 7

Aynor at Hanahan

Darlington at Dreher

District 8

Battery Creek at Waccamaw

Brookland-Cayce at Marlboro County

Class 2A

District 1

Ninety-Six at Chesnee

Keenan at Strom Thurmond

District 2

Pelion at Mid-Carolina

Landrum at Fairfield Central

District 3

Eau Claire at Fox Creek

Abbeville at Blacksburg

District 4

Liberty at Gray Collegiate

Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda

Lower State

District 5

Hampton County at Buford

Lee Central at Bishop England

District 6

Timberland at Barnwell

Andrew Jackson at Marion

District 7

Mullins at Oceanside Collegiate

Woodland at Cheraw

District 8

North Central at Andrews

Academic Magnet at Edisto

Class A

Upper State

District 1

Wagener-Salley at Southside Christian

Whitmire at Lewisville

District 2

CA Johnson at Ware Shoals

St. Joseph’s at Calhoun

District 3

Thornwell at McBee

North at Christ Church

District 4

Brashier MC at Williston-Elko

Great Falls at Dixie

Lower State

District 5

Region 8 No. 4 at East Clarendon

Hannah-Pamplico at Branchville/Bridges Prep

District 6

Whale Branch at Lake View

Carvers Bay at St. John’s

District 7

Latta at Bamberg-Erhardt

Charleston M&S at Johnsonville

District 8

Hemingway at Lowcountry Leadership

Branchville/Bridges Prep at Green Sea-Floyds

SCISA Playoffs

Class 4A

Monday

Porter-Gaud at Ben Lippen

First Baptist at Hammond

Tuesday

Porter-Gaud/Ben Lippen winner at Ben Lippen

Laurence Manning at Pinewood Prep

First Baptist/Hammond winner at Wilson Hall

Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman

Class 3A

Monday

John Paul II at Florence Christian

Carolina Academy at Orangeburg Prep

Tuesday

John Paul II/Florence Christian at Hilton Head Christian

Northside Christian at Williamsburg Academy

Carolina Academy/Orangeburg Prep winner at Pee Dee Academy

Greenwood Christian at Hilton Head Prep

Class 2A

Best-of-3 Series

Patrick Henry vs. Dillon Christian

Monday: Patrick Henry at Dillon Christian

Tuesday: Dillon Christian at Patrick Henry

Thursday: Patrick Henry at Dillon Christian, if necessary

Lee Academy vs. Calhoun Academy

Monday: Calhoun Academy at Lee Academy

Tuesday: Lee Academy at Calhoun Academy

Thursday: Calhoun Academy at Lee Academy, if necessary

Dorchester Academy vs. Thomas Heyward

Monday: Thomas Heyward at Dorcheser Academy

Tuesday: Thomas Heyward at Dorchester Academy

Thursday: Thomas Heyward at Dorcheser Academy, if necessary

St. John’s Christian vs. Colleton Prep

Monday: Colleton Prep at St. John’s Christian

Tuesday: St. John’s Christian at Colleton Prep

Thursday: Colleton Prep at St. John’s Christian, if necessary

Class A

Richard Winn (first-round bye)

Jefferson Davis vs. Wardlaw Academy

Monday: Wardlaw Academy at Jefferson Davis

Tuesday: Jefferson Davis at Wardlaw Academy

Thursday: Wardlaw Academy at Jefferson Davis, if necessary

Holly Hill Academy vs. Laurens Academy

Monday: Laurens Academy at Holly Hill Academy

Tuesday: Holly Hill Academy at Laurens Academy

Thursday: Laurens Academy at Holly Hill Academy, if necessary

WW King vs. Newberry Academy

Monday: WW King at Newberry Academy

Tuesday: WW King at Newberry Academy

Thursday: WW King at Newberry Academy, if necessary