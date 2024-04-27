SC high school baseball playoff schedule almost complete. Here’s what we know
The South Carolina High School League begin next week, culminating with the state championship series beginning on May 18.
The S.C. Independent School Association baseball playoffs also begin next week with championship series set beginning May 13.
Here is a look at the SCHSL and SCISA schedules and matchups.
SCHSL Playoffs
Class 5A
Tuesday
Upper State
District 1
Rock Hill at TL Hanna
Dorman at Lexington
District 2
Woodmont at Fort Mill
Dutch Fork at Boiling Springs
District 3
Spartanburg at Blythewood
Nation Ford at Hillcrest
District 4
At large at Byrnes
Clover at JL Mann
Lower State
District 5
Cane Bay at Chapin
Conway at West Ashley
District 6
River Bluff at Wando
Ashley Ridge at Sumter
District 7
At large at Summerville
Carolina Forest at Stratford
District 8
At large at St. James
Fort Dorchester at Berkeley
Class 4A
Upper State
Northwestern at Laurens
Midland Valley at Greenwood
Greenville at North Augusta
Eastside at Catawba Ridge
Westside at Airport
Riverside at Indian Land
Aiken at Easley
Lancaster at Greer
Lower State
At-large at North Myrtle Beach
Irmo at Lucy Beckahm
Myrtle Beach at May River
At large at AC Flora
At large at James Island
Westwood at Hartsville
At-large at Lugoff-Elgin
Hilton Head Island at West Florence
Class 3A
Tuesday
Upper State
Broome at Crescent
Fountain Inn at Woodruff
District 2
Wren at Clinton
Travelers Rest at Daniel
District 3
Pendleton at Blue Ridge
Union at Belton Honea-Path
District 4
Emerald at Powdersville
Seneca at Chapman
Lower State
District 5
Lake City at Gilbert
Georgetown at Beaufort
District 6
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Camden
Philip Simmons at Loris
District 7
Aynor at Hanahan
Darlington at Dreher
District 8
Battery Creek at Waccamaw
Brookland-Cayce at Marlboro County
Class 2A
District 1
Ninety-Six at Chesnee
Keenan at Strom Thurmond
District 2
Pelion at Mid-Carolina
Landrum at Fairfield Central
District 3
Eau Claire at Fox Creek
Abbeville at Blacksburg
District 4
Liberty at Gray Collegiate
Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda
Lower State
District 5
Hampton County at Buford
Lee Central at Bishop England
District 6
Timberland at Barnwell
Andrew Jackson at Marion
District 7
Mullins at Oceanside Collegiate
Woodland at Cheraw
District 8
North Central at Andrews
Academic Magnet at Edisto
Class A
Upper State
District 1
Wagener-Salley at Southside Christian
Whitmire at Lewisville
District 2
CA Johnson at Ware Shoals
St. Joseph’s at Calhoun
District 3
Thornwell at McBee
North at Christ Church
District 4
Brashier MC at Williston-Elko
Great Falls at Dixie
Lower State
District 5
Region 8 No. 4 at East Clarendon
Hannah-Pamplico at Branchville/Bridges Prep
District 6
Whale Branch at Lake View
Carvers Bay at St. John’s
District 7
Latta at Bamberg-Erhardt
Charleston M&S at Johnsonville
District 8
Hemingway at Lowcountry Leadership
Branchville/Bridges Prep at Green Sea-Floyds
SCISA Playoffs
Class 4A
Monday
Porter-Gaud at Ben Lippen
First Baptist at Hammond
Tuesday
Porter-Gaud/Ben Lippen winner at Ben Lippen
Laurence Manning at Pinewood Prep
First Baptist/Hammond winner at Wilson Hall
Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman
Class 3A
Monday
John Paul II at Florence Christian
Carolina Academy at Orangeburg Prep
Tuesday
John Paul II/Florence Christian at Hilton Head Christian
Northside Christian at Williamsburg Academy
Carolina Academy/Orangeburg Prep winner at Pee Dee Academy
Greenwood Christian at Hilton Head Prep
Class 2A
Best-of-3 Series
Patrick Henry vs. Dillon Christian
Monday: Patrick Henry at Dillon Christian
Tuesday: Dillon Christian at Patrick Henry
Thursday: Patrick Henry at Dillon Christian, if necessary
Lee Academy vs. Calhoun Academy
Monday: Calhoun Academy at Lee Academy
Tuesday: Lee Academy at Calhoun Academy
Thursday: Calhoun Academy at Lee Academy, if necessary
Dorchester Academy vs. Thomas Heyward
Monday: Thomas Heyward at Dorcheser Academy
Tuesday: Thomas Heyward at Dorchester Academy
Thursday: Thomas Heyward at Dorcheser Academy, if necessary
St. John’s Christian vs. Colleton Prep
Monday: Colleton Prep at St. John’s Christian
Tuesday: St. John’s Christian at Colleton Prep
Thursday: Colleton Prep at St. John’s Christian, if necessary
Class A
Richard Winn (first-round bye)
Jefferson Davis vs. Wardlaw Academy
Monday: Wardlaw Academy at Jefferson Davis
Tuesday: Jefferson Davis at Wardlaw Academy
Thursday: Wardlaw Academy at Jefferson Davis, if necessary
Holly Hill Academy vs. Laurens Academy
Monday: Laurens Academy at Holly Hill Academy
Tuesday: Holly Hill Academy at Laurens Academy
Thursday: Laurens Academy at Holly Hill Academy, if necessary
WW King vs. Newberry Academy
Monday: WW King at Newberry Academy
Tuesday: WW King at Newberry Academy
Thursday: WW King at Newberry Academy, if necessary