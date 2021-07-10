This SC golf fixture plays key role in pulling together US Junior Amateur in NC

Players make the headlines and take home golf’s championships trophies.

Forgotten are those who make the tournaments and the hardware that symbolizes success possible.

Robby Bennett, now retired from the Cheraw automobile dealership that bore his family name for almost a century, belongs in the latter category.

“I played golf in college at Wofford and USC,” he said, “but I wasn’t any world beater.”

Instead, he made his mark in the game off the course, and there’s no way of telling how many thousands of youngsters benefited from his influence without knowing the source.

Perhaps Robby Bennett represents the volunteers at all levels who strive to spread the gospel of golf. In total, they’re heroes who never make the headlines.

That description comes into focus again starting July 19 during the U.S. Junior Amateur at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, North Carolina, a 36-hole facility about 45 miles from his Cheraw home.

After the USGA awarded the tournament that its personnel like to call “the U.S. Open of Junior Golf” to the club, the call for volunteers went out. Bennett, a long-time member, raised his hand.

“How about chairman?” the powers-that-be asked.

Of course, Bennett said, “Yes. I’ll be glad to help.”

He had said “yes” to Happ Lathrop at the 1990s launch of the S.C. Junior Golf Association. Later, he said “yes” to the call to join the S.C. Golf Association’s board of directors. He said “yes” in helping establish a junior championship at Cheraw State Park.

Helping with the U.S. Junior Amateur would be right down his alley, and Bennett proved to be the right person at the right time. Working with co-chairman Mark Reinemann, a former member of the USGA executive committee, he says all systems are go for the competition that begins July 19 and wraps up July 24 with 264 players seeking the trophy that Tiger Woods won three times.

“It’s all about preparation,” Bennett said of the massive undertaking that included the work of 51 committees, securing 650 volunteers, food and beverage arrangements and raising in excess of $500,000. “A lot of people have been involved.

“We had Plan A two years ago, then the pandemic canceled (the 2020 U.S. Junior) that would have been the first with the expanded field, and we had no template.”

On to Plan B, and the electric atmosphere at an event for patrons the other night provided a preview for the excitement that awaits. Officials displayed the U.S. Open, U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior trophies, and champions from those events — Webb Simpson (Open), Hal Sutton (1980 Amateur at CCNC) and Buddy Baker and Jason Widener (Junior Amateurs) — took part.

“We’re ready,” Bennett said.

The toughest challenge?

“Player evacuation,” he said without hesitation. “We had to work out how to get the players off the course if we have a weather warning. We need 45 to 50 evacuation vans, and the rental companies had cut back on their inventory during the pandemic.”

The problem has been solved and the club is prepared to crown another champion. Others who have won there include Jack Nicklaus (U.S. Pro Match-Play), Sutton (U.S. Amateur), Simpson (Southern Amateur) and Ben Crenshaw (Southern Amateur). Former USC star Katelyn Dambaugh finished second in the U.S. Junior Girls’ Amateur.

Seven players from South Carolina, including 2021 State Junior champion Rowan Sullivan, 2020 State Amateur winner Jonathan Griz and USC signee Gene Zeigler, will be in the field, and Bennett reminded of the state’s success in the U.S. Junior Amateur.

“Buddy Baker (Florence) and Charlie Rymer (Fort Mill, now promoting golf in Myrtle Beach) won it, and Matt McCarley (now pro at Camden CC) was runner-up,” he said.

“I can still remember that last putt (to win),” Baker said in reminiscing about his 1958 victory. “It’s nice to be introduced as a U.S. Junior Amateur champion.”

On the other hand, no one likely will introduce Robby Bennett with mention to his behind-the-scenes contributions, and that’s OK.

“I just want to give back to the game,” he said, and he recalled a scene from the first Fall Challenge for juniors at Cheraw State Park.

Two youngsters in the 8- to 9-year-old division tied and went to the first tee for a playoff. About 30 watched as Paul Rouillard, the SCJGA’s first senior director, explained the procedure.

“They had no clue what a playoff was,” Bennett said. “Then, one of the little guys said, ‘Mr. Paul, I live for moments like this.’

“Things like that are what make being involved so cool.”

Chip shots. Jonathan Griz (Hilton Head Island), who became the youngest South Carolina Amateur champion last summer, captured a berth in the 2021 U.S. Amateur in qualifying in Buies Creek, North Carolina. ... At Camden CC on Monday and Tuesday, 131 players will compete for five places in the U.S. Amateur. ... Anna Morgan (Spartanburg/Furman), Katherine Schuster (Harbinger, N.C./Clemson) and Emma Schimpf (Daniel Island/College of Charleston) earned spots in the U.S Women’s Amateur in qualifying in Sanford, North Carolina. ... The Midlands Chevy Dealers Columbia City Championship is set for Thursday-Saturday at the Spur at Northwoods. The Sonic Columbia Women’s Championship follows July 19-20 at CC of Lexington.