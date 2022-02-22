SBJ thinks Bills-Rams 2022 season opener depends on Aaron Rodgers

The Buffalo Bills are one of the teams that appear to be a favorite to open the 2022 NFL season against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

According to Sports Business Journal, the final decision may actually depend on a pretty big third party: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers, who won his second-straight MVP Award in 2021, has long been connected to a potential move away from his current and only team he has played for, the Green Bay Packers. One growing suitor is the Denver Broncos.

A team that has consistently struggled to find a solid starting QB in recent memory, the Broncos have salary cap space and are viewed as a team “a quarterback away” from success. Plus, Denver hired Nate Hackett, the Packers’ former offensive coordinator, as their head coach.

Some easy dots to connect there.

As is tradition, the first game of each season is usually the defending champs hosting someone on Thursday. Per SBJ, the Broncos are the No. 1 candidate to open 2022 at the Rams’ house… if they land Rodgers.

If they don’t, the top choice will be the Bills:

Denver

This will be the game — no question — if Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers moves to the Broncos in the offseason. If Rodgers stays in Green Bay or moves elsewhere, the Broncos will not open the season in SoFi Stadium. Buffalo

A team that is expected to compete for the AFC Championship, the Bills have a star quarterback in Josh Allen and an exciting offense. Expect this to be the selection if Rodgers does not move to the Mile High City.

Along with the Broncos and the Bills, the other three teams mentioned as possible candidates to visit Los Angeles to start the season were the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Much of the Bills’ candidacy has to do with Allen under center, plus the way Buffalo’s season ended in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.

While just speculation, some other NFL insiders have also given their takes on the season opener next year. At least one from NFL.com and another from NFL Network have thrown their support behind Rams-Bills.

Story continues

Regardless of the outcome, Buffalo will clearly be in the national spotlight again next year. We’ll find out the answers to when those such games take place once the NFL releases the 2022 schedule at some point during the spring.

Related