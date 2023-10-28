Sayreville football's Zaimer Wright, Shaun Jackson pick apart Montgomery

MONTGOMERY – Five yards here. Eight yards there. An occasional double-digit burst.

Sayreville just kept going forward.

And that was the difference in the Bombers' 35-14 win over Montgomery in Friday’s NJSIAA North 2 Group 4 first-round game.

Zaimer Wright rushed for 237 yards on 30 carries with five touchdowns and Shaun Jackson rambled for 110 yards on nine carries, setting up scores with runs of 57 and 30 yards.

The sixth-seeded Bombers (8-2) will play second-seeded Mount Olive in next week’s semifinals.

Wright took off for touchdown runs of 72, 4 and 18 yards and a pair of 5-yard scampers. Sayreville opened the second half with a seven-minute drive capped by Wright’s 5-yard score that made it 28-7.

Third-seeded Montgomery (8-1-1) attempted to rally as Trey McFadden returned the kickoff 41 yards to the Cougars’ 46-yard line. Quarterback Michael Schmelzer jolted ahead for a 1-yard TD to finish the drive and make it 28-14.

Wright then put the dagger in Montgomery and its excited home fans' momentum by breaking for a 72-yard TD run. He scooted down the right side and broke into the middle of the field for the score. Aaron Losada’s fifth extra point made it 35-14 with 18 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

“My line is physical,” Wright said. “They’re always physical and when I need it, I know they’re going to have me.”

How does Wright do it?

“It’s just reaction,” he said. “I just react. That’s all it is.”

And when he hears footsteps?

“You just got to go,” the senior answered. “You just got to take off.”

That he did. The Bombers line of Losada, Bryce Bouchard, Connor Walsh, Preston Ditzel and Frank Paczkowski and tight end Derek Osae paved the way all night.

“O-line’s always been physical,” Osae said. “We always have that grit, that mentality that you always got to keep the person in front of us. Always the next play even if we don’t get the yards we need on one play, we’re always going to get back and get the next.”

Schmelzer’s 20-yard pass to McFadden right before halftime cut the deficit to 21-7.

“There’s a lot of great things that these kids did,” Cougars coach Zoran Milich said. “I’m really proud of them. … They were the better team tonight and they did a good job and I wish them luck. That’s a good football team.”

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Sayreville football beats Montgomery in NJSIAA North 2 Group 4 playoff