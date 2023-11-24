What they’re saying on Twitter/X after Arkansas-North Carolina

Arkansas dropped its second straight game Friday, falling to North Carolina in the third-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Hogs will head back home with a 1-2 record in the tournament and a 4-3 record overall. Up next is Duke at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday.

Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman’s schedule-building has tested his teams every year he’s been at Arkansas, but this season it’s biting. Duke will almost certainly be favored and a Blue Devils win would send Arkansas to a scary 4-4.

Chances were plenty against North Carolina. Arkansas even led at halftime. But a struggle of a second half and a scary injury to guard Tramon Mark, left all associated with the program with bad feelings afterward.

Let’s check out what social media had to say.

Thoughts with Tramon Mark

Here's Coach Musselman's full postgame press conference statement on Tramon Mark who had to be taken off the court in a stretcher: pic.twitter.com/LMz5tULoL5 — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) November 24, 2023

Hard to watch injury. All the best to Tramon Mark.

Rough day for Arkansas' best players

First Tramon Mark 🏀 (20 minutes later) KJ Jefferson goes down 🏈 Arkansas can’t catch any breaks right now. It’s been a tough day for the Razorbacks and their fan base. Prayers and healing energy to both athletes right now 🙏🏾 #WooPig | #Arkansas — Josh Berrian (@_joshonair) November 24, 2023

Basketball team lost and football is losing. Throw in the injuries and mercy me.

Muss has always turned it around

A lot of one-on-one offense today for the Hogs, which was pretty incredible with Tramon Mark, but only 6 assists. Three days of great competition. Hogs still aren't hitting on all cylinders. I will never bet against Muss. — Steve Sullivan (@sully7777) November 24, 2023

Arkansas should be ready for SEC play, anyway.

Is the SEC still a basketball conference?

North Carolina looked the part today v Arkansas even with Cormack Ryan out. Bad day for the SEC so far with FAU beating Texas A&M and now UNC routing Arkansas. — Kartik Krishnaiyer 🇺🇦🌻⚽️ (@kkfla737) November 24, 2023

In fairness, UNC and Florida Atlantic are two studly teams.

Yikes

Devo Davis and Travon Brazil playin 20+ min and having zero points no production is not gonna win you games period this is sad 😔 — NIL HawgBoi (@JulianDorris11) November 24, 2023

In the words of Elon Musk: “Concerning.”

Not ideal

Trevon Brazile is given a Flagrant 1. He's got 2 techs and a flagrant in 3 games this week. — All Mizzou (@allmizzoutakes) November 24, 2023

Arkansas’ issues with the officials didn’t stop.

We'll buy this

Looking back at the tournament. Arkansas needs Brazile to attack off the dribble. He's gotta be confident in himself. Stop the spot up 3's all the time. He's too explosive to not be driving hard to the rim.. — Logan Smith (@logansmith4__) November 24, 2023

Brazile is best inside the 3-point arc. Arkansas has enough guard play on the perimeter.

A point Musselman has made

Khalif Battle has 3 off ball fouls in this game. What could you possibly be doing? — Rashad Landers II 🇭🇹 (@rashadlanders1) November 24, 2023

Musselman has said Battle is great on the offensive end but needs work on the defensive. Friday was a good example.

Don't blame the refs

UNC was 25 for 35 on free throws. Arkansas was 15-20. Tar Heels win by 15, thanks in part to getting to the line more than the Razorbacks. https://t.co/AybXSvcvGx — CBB Commenter (@billrafterystan) November 24, 2023

North Carolina was simply more aggressive and the Hogs lacked the physicality to match.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire