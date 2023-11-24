Advertisement

What they’re saying on Twitter/X after Arkansas-North Carolina

E Wayne
·3 min read

Arkansas dropped its second straight game Friday, falling to North Carolina in the third-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Hogs will head back home with a 1-2 record in the tournament and a 4-3 record overall. Up next is Duke at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday.

Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman’s schedule-building has tested his teams every year he’s been at Arkansas, but this season it’s biting. Duke will almost certainly be favored and a Blue Devils win would send Arkansas to a scary 4-4.

Chances were plenty against North Carolina. Arkansas even led at halftime. But a struggle of a second half and a scary injury to guard Tramon Mark, left all associated with the program with bad feelings afterward.

Let’s check out what social media had to say.

Thoughts with Tramon Mark

Hard to watch injury. All the best to Tramon Mark.

Rough day for Arkansas' best players

Basketball team lost and football is losing. Throw in the injuries and mercy me.

Muss has always turned it around

Arkansas should be ready for SEC play, anyway.

Is the SEC still a basketball conference?

In fairness, UNC and Florida Atlantic are two studly teams.

Yikes

In the words of Elon Musk: “Concerning.”

Not ideal

Arkansas’ issues with the officials didn’t stop.

We'll buy this

Brazile is best inside the 3-point arc. Arkansas has enough guard play on the perimeter.

A point Musselman has made

Musselman has said Battle is great on the offensive end but needs work on the defensive. Friday was a good example.

Don't blame the refs

North Carolina was simply more aggressive and the Hogs lacked the physicality to match.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire