What they are saying about the status of the Pac 12 and what lies ahead

News of the departure of Utah, Arizona State and Arizona to the Big-12 pretty much means an end to the Pac-12. Those affiliated with the Pac-12 were not shy in expressing their sentiments.:

"Today’s news is incredibly disappointing for student-athletes, fans, alumni and staff of the Pac-12 who cherish the over 100-year history, tradition and rivalries of the Conference of Champions. We remain focused on securing the best possible future for each of our member universities."

- Statement from the Pac-12 on the departure of four more schools

“We are disappointed with the recent decisions by some of our Pac-12 peers,” the joint statement reads. “While we had hoped that our membership would remain together, this outcome was always a possibility, and we have been working diligently to determine what is next for Washington State Athletics. We’ve prepared for numerous scenarios, including our current situation. With exceptional student-athletes, a strong Cougar tradition and incredible support from our fans, donors and alumni, we will chart the best path forward together.”

- WSU President Kirk Schulz and Director of Athletics Pat Chun shared a joint statement on social media addressing the reported departures

"The old question (was) how long would it take TV money to destroy college football? Maybe we’re here. To think even remotely 5 years ago that the Pac-12 would be in this position… it’s unthinkable to think that we’re here today. To think that local rivalries are at risk and fans driving four hours to watch their team play in a road game and rivalries is at risk to me is unbelievable. ”

- Washington State football coach Jake Dickert

“We are aware that two more of our Pac-12 peer institutions have decided to leave the conference one year from now, and there are reports that additional universities may be considering similar steps. We are not watching and waiting from the sidelines. Together, the Chancellor and Athletic Director are evaluating a variety of options that will ensure our student-athletes can continue to thrive, and that our intercollegiate athletics program and can continue to excel in a manner consistent with our institutional values.

“We are grateful for the continued support of the campus community and the extended Cal Family, and will remain committed to sharing as much information as we can in the days ahead.”

- Cal president Carol Christ and athletic director Jim Knowlton

The Big 12 Board of Directors has voted unanimously to admit Arizona State University, University of Arizona, and University of Utah to the Big 12 Conference.

“I’ve never seen so many last-minute decisions and twists and turns as I’ve seen through this process. “Conference realignment just doesn’t make sense anymore. What this enterprise was built on was regionality and rivalries. That is gone. That is leaving the Pac-12. Some of the most special pieces about our model is regionality of competition and rivalries. Those things are forgotten.”

- Oregon State Athletic Director Scott Barnes

"I want to thank the Pac-12 Conference for being an excellent home for the University of Arizona for so many years and for reliably supporting our university. We will enjoy our final year as a Pac-12 institution, along with Big 12-bound members Arizona State, Utah and Colorado, while looking forward to our future as part of the Big 12 Conference next summer." - Arizona President Robert Robbins

“We are thrilled to welcome Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The Conference is gaining three premier institutions both academically and athletically, and the entire Big 12 looks forward to working alongside their presidents, athletic directors, student-athletes and administrators.”

- Statement from Big 12

"We are excited to welcome the University of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah into the Big 12 Conference family. All three institutions, plus the University of Colorado add tremendous value to our league. During the past 18 years I have had the good fortune to be part of several significant moments in the history of the Big 12. However, none compare to the importance of the past several weeks culminating with tonight's announcement. The future of the Big 12 has never been brighter.

- Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What they are saying about the status of the Pac 12 and what lies ahead