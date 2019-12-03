What They’re Saying: Seahawks’ blueprint to Super Bowl forming once again

The Seattle Seahawks are on top of the NFC West and have an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth Sunday with a win or tie over the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle is beginning to look every bit the part of Super Bowl threats thanks to its MVP caliber quarterback, resurgent defense, unstoppable 1-2 punch at running back, stout offensive line and a plethora of targets at wide receiver and tight end.

Heck, even Jason Myers is even making field goals look fun again.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We haven't really done anything yet, but the finish is there for us," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said following Monday's win. "With four games left we have to make some noise and see if we can finish this thing off right."

The Seahawks are shining on a stage they've been to before, but there's still more football to be played. In true Seattle fashion: Expect a rollercoaster ride to the finish.

Here's a look at What They're Saying about the Seahawks heading into Week 14:

Larry Stone of The Seattle Times says we're seeing the vintage Seahawks on full display with no shortage of magic from Russell Wilson.

"It's a formula that brought the Seahawks to the Super Bowl in the 2013 and 2014 seasons. And you can see the blueprint coalescing again in 2019, right along with the ever-growing confidence in the locker room."

Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated highlighted Pete Carroll's "do right, longer" speech and how its become the mantra of Seattle this season.

Story continues

"For a team that is endearing in both style and fortitude, that has rebuilt around quarterback Russell Wilson in recent years, that waved goodbye to Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett and so many others, the Seahawks reinforced on Monday night that they are capable of another Super Bowl run. That is not, repeat not, to say they're now the favorite. Nor is that to say they are without flaws. But in an NFC where it's possible to make cases for or against the Saints, Seahawks, Packers, 49ers and even Vikings, the team that just keeps winning is as good a bet as any down the stretch."

While the postseason hasn't even begun yet, Riley McAtee of The Ringer takes a look at the two teams that are already circling one another in Week 17: the Seahawks and 49ers.

"The stakes could not be higher. Not only will the NFC West winner get the bragging rights that come with winning the division, but will also likely earn a first-round postseason bye. The loser, meanwhile, will almost certainly be a wild-card team, facing the uphill climb that entails. Since 1990, just three teams seeded fifth or worse have gone on to appear in the Super Bowl: the 2005 Steelers, the 2007 Giants, and the 2010 Packers. In that same stretch, 46 1- or 2-seeds have made it to the final game of the season. The last team to even play on wild-card weekend and still make the Super Bowl was the 2012 Ravens. The Niners and Seahawks aren't just in a competition for the NFC West, they're already racing each other to the Super Bowl."

Nate Davis of USA Today has some trust issues with the Seahawks, despite recent comments from Seattle veterans K.J. Wright and Russell Wilson.

"Once upon a time, I invested heavily in the Seattle Seahawks - correctly predicting they'd win Super Bowl XLVIII six months before they actually did so, but then incorrectly betting they'd repeat the following season ... which they should have. I even figured the "Legion of Boom" teams would replace the New England Patriots as the NFL's latest dynasty ... and it could have."

Our very own Seahawks Insider Joe Fann noted the growing relationship between running backs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny.

"On Seattle's first drive of the third quarter, Chris Carson gashed the Vikings defense for a 25-yard run down to Minnesota's 5-yard line. He then did something seldom seen from running backs that close to the goal line: He tapped his helmet, subbing himself out so that Rashaad Penny could get into the game.

It took two plays for Penny to find the end zone, ultimately scoring on a 1-yard toss to the left. It was Penny's third rushing touchdown of the season and second in as many weeks. As far as Penny was concerned, he owed that score to Carson."

What Theyre Saying: Seahawks blueprint to Super Bowl forming once again originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest