What They’re Saying: The race in the NFC West and for MVP could come down to one game

The Seattle Seahawks are 9-2 (or better) for the first time in franchise history and undefeated on the road with a 6-0 record, the team's best start in franchise history.

Russell Wilson is a front-runner to win the league's coveted MVP award after becoming the first quarterback in NFL history with a winning record in each of his first eight seasons.

Seattle's defense is gelling at the right time, after forcing a season-high five turnovers against the Eagles on Sunday--the most since October 8, 2017.

So, where does Seattle go from here? According to Wilson, they're only going to get better.

"To be 9-2, and to be where we are, to be fighting for first place in our division and in the NFC, it's a great place to be," Wilson said. "The great thing is that we're playing great football. But the greater thing is that we can play even better. That's the scary part for the NFL and a great thing for us. We're ready to roll."

Here's a look at what NFL writers around the country are saying about the Seahawks following the Week 12 victory in Philadelphia.

Peter King of NBC Sports said the MVP race is down to two: Russell Wilson of Seattle and Lamar Jackson of Baltimore.

Here's what else he had to say about Wilson in his Football Morning in America Column.

"Wilson, with Seattle's ninth win of the season on Sunday, became the first quarterback in NFL history to post a winning record in each of his first eight seasons. Think of no one ever doing that before…Crazy as it sounds, the race in the NFC West and for MVP could come down to one game: San Francisco at Seattle, Week 17."

Bill Huber listed Wilson as one of three "bargain" NFL quarterbacks in this article for Forbes.

The Seahawks franchise quarterback signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension to make him the NFL's highest paid player last summer.

"When you're the highest-paid quarterback in the league based on average salary ($35.0 million), you better deliver. Wilson has delivered over and over and over again. The Seahawks are 9-2; eight of those wins have been decided by eight points or less. Wilson is second in passer rating (112.1) and first in touchdowns (24). By holding off the Eagles 17-9 on Sunday, Wilson became the first quarterback in NFL history to start his career with eight consecutive winning seasons."

The Ringer's Dantasy Football Podcast discussed Rashaad Penny SZN. Penny had 14 carries for a career-high 129 yards and the game-winning touchdown in Philly.

"He legitimately looked really good yesterday. And that's encouraging from the point of view that otherwise he's felt like a completely wasted first-round pick for the Seahawks…It was exciting to see him kind of finally have that really good, exciting, explosive performance."

NBC Sports Northwest's Joe Fann detailed why Quandre Diggs has single-handedly made Seahawks a legit contender since entering the lineup at free safety.

"There was a reason why the Seahawks were 6.5-point road underdogs to the 49ers in Week 10 – because the defense had shown nothing to suggest that a significant step forward was in the cards. The pass rush was non-existent and the secondary was leaky at best. If Seattle couldn't beat good teams at home, why on earth would it be able to beat the undefeated 49ers on the road?

The last two games have been an entirely different story. Not only did the Seahawks win back-to-back road games against the 49ers and Eagles, but it was the defense that definitively put the team on its back. And the common denominator has been Quandre Diggs' insertion into the lineup at free safety."

Stacy Rost of 710 ESPN Seattle noted the emergence of Seattle's pass-rush, despite Wilson having less-than-impressive games at 49ers and at Eagles.

"Wilson made plays against the Eagles in Week 12 – including a 33-yard touchdown to Malik Turner – but he also had an uncharacteristic miss to a wide open Jacob Hollister in the end zone and was intercepted for the third time this year. But unlike their game against the Ravens, the Seahawks didn't stumble when Wilson struggled. In fact, they looked pretty good in spite of it.

The defense registered three sacks of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, bringing Seattle's total across the past two games to eight sacks, a marked improvement from their production in weeks prior. The Seahawks had five takeaways (two interceptions and three fumble recoveries) and didn't allow a touchdown through the better part of four quarters. And they did it all without Week 10 star Clowney, who was sidelined by a hip injury."

