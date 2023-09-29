What they’re saying: Nebraska coaches, players discuss Michigan football matchup

Michigan goes on the road for the first time this season on Saturday when the Wolverines head to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers.

Last year, the Wolverines won at home by a score of 34-3, claiming the first-ever Bussin’ Bowl. This year, however, the Cornhuskers have a new face on the sideline with former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule has struggled thus far this season, failing to win either Power Five game he’s played, but is eager to make his mark with an upset victory on Saturday.

Take a look at some quotes from Nebraska coaches and players previewing their matchup with Michigan this weekend.

Head Coach Matt Rhule (Sept. 28)

On Michigan’s run game

“They do a great job of, in crucial downs, going to a big power set but then still reading the backside edge and the quarterback will pull it and J.J. can run.”

On Michigan’s offensive line

“They run the ball downhill at people in multiple different ways, so they can attack you in a multitude of ways. They play well together. You can tell they know exactly who they are and what they do. They’ll chip great pass rushers, they’ll play action and max protect, and then get guys out. They’re a pro-style team. In all areas, they’re doing it exactly the way you’re supposed to do it.”

Defensive Coordinator Tony White (Sept. 26)

On playing physical against the offense

“That’s what we do period, regardless of opponent. We want to set a standard of how we play, how physical we are regardless of who shows up. I think if we hold ourselves to that standard… the game will take care of itself.”

On the Michigan running back duo

“(Corum) Yeah, he’s a good back. I mean both of them. They’re kind of on the opposite ends of the spectrum and both of them have very good balance. Corum, he’s very patient and he’s just one of those guys you can tell he knows what’s happening. He sits back there and he’s waiting, he’s waiting and all of a sudden he starts to go someplace you don’t see a hole at first and then you blink and there it is… But No. 7, he’s a big ole back who can pound it too.”

On how Harbaugh runs the offense

“Yeah I mean they’re good. He’s got an NFL approach. He’s blue-collar, physical, tough. I mean you see elements of that in everything – special teams, offense, defense. You see that in the recruiting, you see that in everything. I mean it’s a program, it’s a winning program.”

On Michigan’s versatile offense

“They present some challenges. They get into different personnel, they shift trade into motion, they vary their snap counts all the time. They find every advantage and they use every advantage.”

Defensive lineman Blaise Gunnerson

On the offense

“They have a good run game, a good offensive line, good stout tight ends. I think the biggest thing for us is just focusing on us.”

Safety Omar Brown

On the challenges Michigan presents

“In the run game, they have a running back, two good running backs. Just coming down, playing hard. Today coach emphasized that it’s going to be a fight, a little boxing fight in the ring. I’d say it’s gonna be a little similar to Minnesota, but just like physical-wise. It’s just going to be a physical game.”

On Michigan’s receivers

“They got pretty good, little fast receivers. That’ll be a good little matchup right there.”

Wide receiver Alex Bullock

On Michigan’s defensive line

“They’re a very solid front. Any time that you can play multiple fronts and be sound in it those are elite guys up there. That’s why they’re ranked as one of the best defenses in the nation.”

On Michigan’s fronts

“They do multiple fronts. They’re very sound in their technique, so you gotta see what’s gonna work.”

On the strengths of the defensive line

“They’re smart guys, they play things well and they fire off the ball well.”

Linebacker Mikai Gbayor

On Nebraska’s excitement

“We’re excited, Michigan is a great team. We respect our opponents but we gotta make sure we do not give them too much respect. We are excited to go in and dominate.”

