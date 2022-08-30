What they’re saying nationally about Eagles after trading for DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Eagles went from vulnerable to loaded in the secondary this offseason after signing James Bradberry and trading for C.J. Gardner-Johnson just hours before the 53-man roster deadline.

The team believes an upgrade was needed after releasing or waiving Jaquiski Tartt, Anthony Harris, and Andre Chachere after an ugly performance against the Dolphins.

With the team now set to put together a practice squad and prepare for the Jets, the national media is saying a lot about the addition of Gardner-Johnson.

Ian Rapoport

Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Media started things off with a shocking announcement.

Shocker: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After extension talks broke down, the focus shifted from keeping Gardner-Johnson to trading him. Philly lands a starter. pic.twitter.com/k6bxvziA84 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Rod Walker

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Saints say the move is just business and nothing personal and even prepared for the move during the 2022 NFL draft.

We've talked throughout camp about how deep this secondary is. The coaching staff apparently agreed, trading Gardner-Johnson. — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) August 30, 2022

Tom Peliserro

Story continues

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The trash talker is headed to Philadelphia to start at safety as an impact player.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s agent, Kevin Conner of @UniSportsMgmt, confirmed the trade to the #Eagles. In Philadelphia, Gardner-Johnson is expected to be a full-time safety – a position that’s become far more lucrative than the nickel spot he often played in New Orleans. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

John Clark

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Eagles already have plenty of attitude on the roster, and Gardner-Johnson will add more intensity.

Eagles are trading for a young star in the final year of his rookie deal, safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson He brings some more attitude to the secondary!

pic.twitter.com/W0RxxisRbh — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 30, 2022

Eliot Shorr-Parks

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ secondary can now line it up with anybody.

#Eagles 5 DBs: Slay

Bradberry

Maddox

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Marcus Epps Not many teams can line up 5 better defensive backs — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 30, 2022

Bill Barnwell

(Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is a Philly athlete from the top to the bottom, and he’ll fit right in with a fan base that keeps it 100% of the time.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is the most Philly athlete to play in Philadelphia since Allen Iverson. Just an immaculate fit on a spiritual and emotional level. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) August 30, 2022

Benjamin Allbright

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Pat Beverley of the NFL?

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is the NFLs Patrick Beverley, tbh. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 30, 2022

Birds vs. Boys

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Gardner-Johnson will draw a reaction from the Eagles’ opposition.

Anybody who can evoke this level of emotion from another human being will probably do well in Philadelphia Welcome, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson pic.twitter.com/fzO1Vzkms0 — Birds vs Boys Pod (@BirdsVsBoysPod) August 30, 2022

Jon Marks & Ike Reese on 94WIP

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Hatred for Tom Brady already makes C.J. a fan favorite.

Anybody who can evoke this level of emotion from another human being will probably do well in Philadelphia Welcome, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson pic.twitter.com/fzO1Vzkms0 — Birds vs Boys Pod (@BirdsVsBoysPod) August 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire