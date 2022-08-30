What they’re saying nationally about Eagles after trading for DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • James Bradberry
    James Bradberry
    NFL cornerback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Eagles went from vulnerable to loaded in the secondary this offseason after signing James Bradberry and trading for C.J. Gardner-Johnson just hours before the 53-man roster deadline.

The team believes an upgrade was needed after releasing or waiving Jaquiski Tartt, Anthony Harris, and Andre Chachere after an ugly performance against the Dolphins.

With the team now set to put together a practice squad and prepare for the Jets, the national media is saying a lot about the addition of Gardner-Johnson.

Ian Rapoport

Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Media started things off with a shocking announcement.

Rod Walker

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Saints say the move is just business and nothing personal and even prepared for the move during the 2022 NFL draft.

Tom Peliserro

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The trash talker is headed to Philadelphia to start at safety as an impact player.

John Clark

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Eagles already have plenty of attitude on the roster, and Gardner-Johnson will add more intensity.

Eliot Shorr-Parks

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ secondary can now line it up with anybody.

Bill Barnwell

(Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is a Philly athlete from the top to the bottom, and he’ll fit right in with a fan base that keeps it 100% of the time.

Benjamin Allbright

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Pat Beverley of the NFL?

Birds vs. Boys

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Gardner-Johnson will draw a reaction from the Eagles’ opposition.

Jon Marks & Ike Reese on 94WIP

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Hatred for Tom Brady already makes C.J. a fan favorite.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Eagles to waive Andre Chachere

    Philadelphia Eagles to waive defensive back Andre Chachere ahead of the looming 53-man roster cuts deadline

  • 10 takeaways from the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster

    Ten takeaways from the Philadelphia Eagles' initial 53-man roster

  • Philadelphia Eagles’ initial 53-man roster for 2022 NFL season

    Here's a complete look at the Eagles' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. By Dave Zangaro

  • 5 takeaways from Eagles trading for Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

    Takeaways and observations from the Philadelphia Eagles acquiring versatile defender Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the New Orleans Saints for draft picks

  • Eagles explain decision to keep Jalen Reagor

    Eagle receiver Jalen Reagor, a first-round pick in 2020, has been a disappointment. That isn’t stopping the Eagles from giving him a third year. On Tuesday, G.M. Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni were asked to explain how Reagor earned his spot — and whether his guaranteed contract helped keep him on the team. “I [more]

  • Eagles acquire defensive back Gardner-Johnson from Saints

    Saints players used to laugh about the way defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson irritated opposing players to the point that some wanted to fight him. The Saints could very well get a taste — perhaps a bitter one — of how Gardner-Johnson's antics irk opponents later this season, when New Orleans visits the Philadelphia Eagles on New Year's Day. The Eagles acquired defensive back Gardner-Johnson in a trade Tuesday with New Orleans that removes a popular and productive playmaker from the Saints' secondary.

  • Olympian Devon Allen released by Eagles in final NFL roster cuts

    Two-time Olympic hurdler Devon Allen was released by the Philadelphia Eagles in the final round of cuts ahead of the NFL season, according to multiple reports. Allen has until 12 p.m. ET Wednesday to clear waivers, after which the Eagles can put him on their practice squad. Allen was a long shot to fill a

  • Eagles waive QB Reid Sinnett

    Quarterback Reid Sinnett has become a popular preseason presence, but he’ll end this preseason the same place he ended last preseason: On waivers. Sinnett has been waived by the Eagles, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Last year Sinnett played well enough in the Dolphins’ preseason that there was talk he might have earned [more]

  • Eagles to release WR Deon Cain

    The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing wide receiver Deon Cain after his strong preseason performance

  • More details emerge from the shooting of Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

    More details emerge from the shooting that injured Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.

  • Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle in the gym working on finishing at the basket

    Philadelphia 76ers wing player Matisse Thybulle is back in the gym working on finishing around the basket.

  • Cameron Smith’s switch to LIV Golf confirmed

    The 29-year-old Open champion is ranked number two in the world.

  • 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Top lottery tickets outside the first 12 rounds

    Andy Behrens shares his favorite late-round fliers. The options are far from sure things, but if one hits it could make your fantasy team a juggernaut.

  • Southampton inflict fresh misery on 'soft' Chelsea

    Thomas Tuchel urged "soft" Chelsea to toughen up after a shock 2-1 defeat against Southampton plunged his spluttering team into Premier League turmoil on Tuesday.

  • Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south

    Ukraine claimed to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fueling speculation Tuesday that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war is underway. Russia said it inflicted heavy casualties in return. The clashes took place in Ukraine's Kherson region, where Moscow's forces rolled up major gains early in the war.

  • New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

    Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.” The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits.

  • All-America OL Jarrett Patterson questionable for Irish at No. 2 OSU

    Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman said that offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson was questionable for the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish's opener vs. No. 2 OSU.

  • Notebook: How Notre Dame's defense will attempt to slow down Ohio State

    Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and defensive coordinator Al Golden will be the first to tackle the challenge in the 2022 season during Saturday’s season opener at No. 2 Ohio State (7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC). The combination of talent and experience across its offense gives Ohio State the ability to beat teams in a number of ways. What Freeman doesn’t want is for No. 5 Notre Dame to give the Buckeyes free rein on the ground.

  • Swiatek eases into US Open second round

    World number one Iga Swiatek breezed into the second round of the US Open on Tuesday with a straight sets victory over Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

  • Is Jaquiski Tartt viable 49ers option with Jimmie Ward's injury?

    With Jimmie Ward on short-term IR, could the 49ers look to an old friend?