What they’re saying nationally about Eagles as team opens training camp with huge expectations

The Eagles have completed two days of work during training camp and as the team continues to build towards the season opener, the growing expectations will accompany them as well.

Philadelphia added A.J. Brown on offense to help Jalen Hurts take the next steps as a passer, while on defense, Jonathan Gannon has all the weapons to help show why he’s so highly thought of around the NFL.

Pressure burst pipes and the national media is all aboard the Eagles hype train for 2022.

Jalen Hurts or Tua Tagovailoa. Which quarterback is under more pressure?

“GMFB” discusses which former Alabama QB is under more pressure between Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts or Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Hurts and A.J. Brown build chemistry through early morning film and workout sessions.

Eagles’ expectations are soaring, and Hurts will be the player to watch.

Expectations are soaring for the Eagles after an offseason of high-profile acquisitions, headlined by the trade for Brown. There’s little ambivalence about this football team throughout the region. The Eagles might have made a surprise run to the playoffs last season, but there’s an appetite for more this season. Oddsmakers are noticing. Sportsbooks set the Eagles’ over/under win total in March at 8.5. After the draft, it was 9.5, and if you get that number now, you’ll pay juice on the bet.

When NFL Networks camps outside in the parking lot for an early morning practice, expectations are soaring.

From @GMFB: Live from the #Eagles parking lot, @MikeGarafolo and I discuss David Ojabo’s holdout, Jimmy G’s future and what’s happening in Philly. pic.twitter.com/oNAO5GZ282 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2022

Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark of ‘The Pivot’ Podcast were also high on the Eagles, with one analyst picking Philadelphia to overtake Dallas in the NFC East.

“The Philadelphia Eagles’ roster is stacked.” pic.twitter.com/ae3ODfPbgq — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) July 27, 2022

Former Lions and 49ers head coach believes Hurts can be a superstar in the NFL.

.@SteveMariucci thinks @JalenHurts has future superstar written all over him and with these new weapons…watch out‼️ pic.twitter.com/JH9JO2wECv — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) July 27, 2022

Nakobe Dean is the man to watch in Jonathan Gannon’s revamped defense.

Final thought from #Eagles Day 1: Plenty of positive vibes surrounding rookie LB Nakobe Dean. Smart player, all business since he arrived. The team was never overly concerned with the pre-draft medicals. Considered him in the second round. Intriguing player to watch. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 27, 2022

More Nakobe Dean talk, as former Penn State and Seattle star Michael Robinson, called Dean a potential Bobby Wagner in the making.

Eagles winning the NFC East?

"[The Eagles] are going to win the NFC East. … I believe in [Jalen Hurts] enough to believe that this team beats the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East Championship." 👀 @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/picxJ5q4SI — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 27, 2022

