What they’re saying nationally after the Eagles land Georgia LB Nakobe Dean with 83rd pick

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nakobe Dean
    American football linebacker

It’s currently unknown the exact state of Nakobe Dean’s pectoral muscle or if he suffered an injury, but we do know is one of college football’s top linebackers is now a member of the Eagles.

The All-American linebacker slid all the way to the 83rd pick in round three thanks to a litany of draft rumors that centered on whether the nation’s top linebacker will need surgery to repair his pectoral injury, and if he’ll be available at all in 2022.

Dean was widely projected as a 1st-round pick before the rumors and after he landed with Philadelphia, the national media labeled the Eagles winners of day two as well.

Jim Nagy


News Joshua L Jones

The Reese’s Senior Bowl’s top official believes Philadelphia got the steal of the draft on Friday night.

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

According to Reuben Frank, Philadelphia is comfortable with Dean’s health and he’ll participate in this week’s upcoming minicamp.

Kevin Negandhi

Sportscenter anchor and Philadelphia area native Kevin Negandhi is all in on Dean in Jonathan Gannon’s offense.

1

1

Recommended Stories