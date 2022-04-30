What they’re saying nationally after the Eagles land Georgia LB Nakobe Dean with 83rd pick

It’s currently unknown the exact state of Nakobe Dean’s pectoral muscle or if he suffered an injury, but we do know is one of college football’s top linebackers is now a member of the Eagles.

The All-American linebacker slid all the way to the 83rd pick in round three thanks to a litany of draft rumors that centered on whether the nation’s top linebacker will need surgery to repair his pectoral injury, and if he’ll be available at all in 2022.

Dean was widely projected as a 1st-round pick before the rumors and after he landed with Philadelphia, the national media labeled the Eagles winners of day two as well.

Jim Nagy



News Joshua L Jones

The Reese’s Senior Bowl’s top official believes Philadelphia got the steal of the draft on Friday night.

Finishing up first cup of coffee and trying to make sense of how Eagles got Georgia LB Nakobe Dean with 83rd pick. There’s “steals” and then there’s this Dean pick. #FlyEaglesFly — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 30, 2022

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

According to Reuben Frank, Philadelphia is comfortable with Dean’s health and he’ll participate in this week’s upcoming minicamp.

Kevin Negandhi

Sportscenter anchor and Philadelphia area native Kevin Negandhi is all in on Dean in Jonathan Gannon’s offense.

One of the smartest players you’ll ever meet is Nakobe Dean. He thrived behind Jordan Davis in that Georgia defense. Always around the ball. If the Medicals are ok, he’s a steal. — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) April 30, 2022

1

1