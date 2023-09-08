So you are saying its all about the money

Sep. 8—So we had our first dose of college football last weekend and we got the first indication of how NIL/Portal/Realignment is affecting the game.

And the results are — ?

I think what we learned on Saturday is for the middle-of-the road DI programs, the portal will benefit more than it hurts, as those schools will begin see an influx of 4- and 5-star kids leaving top-tier programs because of perceived roadblocks to the starting spot. I think quarterback Hudson Card at Purdue is a good example of this. I thought he looked pretty good in spite of an abysmal defense and injury-riddled offensive line, and he should get a chance to now be seen by the NFL, a chance that he never would have gotten at Texas.

I also thought Indiana had a good start against Ohio State. Once again, the portal allows you to shore up graduation losses immediately with quality players who might have been out of your recruiting bailiwick initially. IU also benefited from a QB that left and the SEC program.

The problem middle Power 5 teams (and mid-majors) have will be on the NIL (Name Image Likeness) side. The fact that BCS championship teams, and those vying to do battle with them, are able to dip into deep pockets of wealthy alums with their NIL collectives, but now even small donor fans can contribute as well and feel like they are a "friend of the program" for $29.99.

In other words, when a young 5-star recruit is sitting at a press conference with an Alabama, Texas and Georgia hats on the table, the one he picks will be the one with the most money under it.

The top college football player for NIL value is Colorado's Shedeur Sanders currently at $3.8M, while teammate and potential Heisman front runner Travis Hunter is at $1.8M. If you are wondering how that money gets spent, Sanders just bought a $200,000 Maybach truck to get him back and forth to practice.

Texas' Arch Manning is at $3M and has never taken a snap. For IU fans, former Hoosier and current Washington Husky QB Michael Penix Jr. also just signed a million-dollar deal. Schools like Oklahoma State who have one of the largest NIL funds in football and they are setting themselves up to major players in NCAA basketball as well. So what is the perk of being a back-up point guard at OSU? Cowboy basketball players recently entered into a partnership with a local Cadillac dealer that allows them to drive Cadillacs during the fall and spring.

There have always been $100 handshakes, "no show jobs" on Lexington horse farms, or Ricky Roe getting a duffel bag filled with cash and a John Deere tractor (a shameless Blue Chips plug), so maybe its better now that it is all in the open.

And with NIL transforming the face of college sports faster than Optimus Prime, what kind of leadership are we getting from the NCAA?

I'll let you know as soon as they are done keeping Michigan football recruits safe from coaches buying them hamburgers.

So the question then becomes, exactly how important is it that a running back attends Chem 101 on Tuesday morning — especially if they are currently making more money than the University President?

I'm not sure, but I hope they don't miss miss Econ or Financial Accounting, because those are classes they will actually need now with those NIL deals.