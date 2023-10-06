What they’re saying: Minnesota players and coaches on Michigan football

WolverinesWire is playing spy today, heading behind enemy lines to sniff out the best quotes from Minnesota coaches and player on their matchup with Michigan this week.

Playing Michigan the past few years has been a daunting task, and the Golden Gophers are approaching it with a determination to win. Though they realize that the Wolverines boast a national title level team, the frozen squirrels are not going to simply roll over and accept defeat.

Head coach P.J. Fleck, both coordinators, and starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis are featured in this Mission Impossible-level stealth assignment.

P.J. Fleck, Head Coach (October 2nd)

On Michigan being the best team he has faced:

“We have played some really good teams since we’ve been here. I would say they are one of the best. I think that is a subjective answer based on that. We’re kinda in the middle of the film so not through it all but we’ve watched a lot of it. I think they’re one of the deepest for sure. It does not matter who is in that football game, it just seems like they are always fresh because they have so many great players. And they do such a great job of rotating them and they all make plays. Coach Harbaugh does a great job of promoting team, team, team, team. The we-fense… when you watch their team, they all talk about the team, they all play for the team. Sometimes you can’t tell who’s in the game and who made that play.”

On Michigan’s run defense against Minnesota’s run game:

“Find a way to put 13 guys on the field when no one’s looking. See if you can add another tight end in there.” … “We’re gonna prepare, they’re gonna prepare. That’s why you play the game. We’re talking about running the football. Whoever in the running back room is going to be available for us.”

On J.J. McCarthy:

“He’s very consistent in what he does. You can tell he’s an overachiever. He’s the ultimate competitor, but not only that he connects to the football team. Every time you watch McCarthy talk in the media he’s talking about someone else, he’s talking about his teammates. Someone asks him a question about himself, he’s talking about ‘well these guys make me better.'”… “Throwing the football, I mean he’s got a high completion percentage. Their run game sets up their pass game, and it unravels a defense really quickly”

On preparing to play Michigan:

“This is why you play the game. This is what college football is all about. I go back to what Jim Tressler told me, he said ‘Why do you coach college football?’ Because you work with kids and you have no idea what’s gonna happen. That’s the exciting part. Michigan’s got a heck of a ball club. Maybe the best one since he’s been there. I don’t think that’s a secret. They’re really good, and we’re gonna have to play really good to have a chance in the game. I don’t think anyone would deny that.”

Joe Rossi, Defensive Coordinator (October 4th)

On J.J. McCarthy:

“He’s a stud, man. He’s completing, it feels like, 90% of his passes. I don’t know that he’s thrown an incomplete pass on third down. He’s a dude. And then on top of his ability to throw the ball, he’ll make you miss.”

On Michigan playing complementary football:

“They don’t play a lot of snaps on defense. Why? Because they’re good on defense then they run the ball on offense and they’re good on offense. It’s a good formula.”

On Roman Wilson:

“Most of his touchdowns come from outside the redzone. They’ve thrown one pass in third down in the redzone because they usually don’t last that long. They usually score before they get there or they get down there and run it in. That being said, we obviously have to be aware of where he is.”

Greg Harbaugh Jr., Co-Offensive Coordinator (October 4th)

On Michigan’s defensive performances:

“Great front. It’s a great set of linebackers, secondary’s elite too. It’s a typical defense you would look at that defense and think ‘that’s a playoff team’.” … “The biggest thing I see on the defense, I was telling the quarterbacks this, is that they run to the football.”

On Kris Jenkins:

“He’s a difference maker interiorly. On first and second down they do a really good job of holding their gap. They’re very active, they do a good job of mixing up when they want to bring pressure on first and second down, and then when they get to third down they want to heat you up a little bit.”

On the secondary:

“They play their nickel a ton. Their nickel personnel package, so they can do al ot of things when they get to third down.”

Daniel Jackson, WR (October 4th)

On the Michigan defense:

“The whole thing stands out. Their d-line, the secondary, the defensvie coordinator. They are a sound team that plays hard and flies to the ball.”

On Michigan’s scoring defense:

“They’re doing a great job of holding offenses to seven points or less. You see that on the stat sheet and know you have to execute.”

On the chance to upset:

“It’s a huge opportunity. Our goal is to go 1-0 at Michigan, always. With the number two team coming into our stadium, it’s a huge opportunity.”

Athan Kaliakmanis, QB (October 4th)

On what makes Michigan so good:

“Their defense is extremely good, They’re very desciplined in what they do. Their offense is good, they play complimentary football. Special teams is also very good. They got a very good d-line, very good backers, very good corners, very good nickel. I think what makes them really good is that they’re very well coached.”

On J.J. McCarthy:

“I have a ton of respect for J.J., I think J.J. has just opened his creativity a lot more. Just making a lot more plays, whether that’s on the run or scrambling. Ton of respect for him, I’m really happy for him and what he’s done at the university.”

On The Little Brown Jug:

“It’s a very old jug.”

Kyler Baugh, DL (October 4th)

On the key to Michigan’s run game:

“They like to pound the rock. They got big o-linemen, they got really good backs, they like to just wear you out.”

Danny Striggow, DL (October 4th)

On Michigan’s offensive line:

“They’re very consistent. They do what they do and they do it well. There’s not a lot of missed assignemnts on film. You don’t see a lot fo guys not making blocks or missing blocks or not picking things up.”

On J.J. McCarthy to Drake Maye comparison:

“Some of the characteristics they share, yeah. They’re both super comfortable back there. You don’t see on film a lot of these guys get rattled.”

