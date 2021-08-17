What They’re Saying: Marcus Freeman after Tuesday’s practice

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman had his turn to speak to the media this week following Tuesday’s practice session.

How close is the Irish defense to being ready for the opener at Florida State?

Where will he be calling defenses during games?

Who are some of the players that have especially stepped up so far in camp?

Freeman answered all of those questions and a lot more in Tuesday’s media session. See below:

1 of 14: Preparing for Florida State

"We're a week farther along in our process of getting prepared for obviously Florida State. We're starting to figure out where guys are fitting in, what the mentality of this defense is, the personality of this defense going to be and I'm very pleased with the progress we've made over the last week."

2 of 14: Defensive Personality of 2021 Fighting Irish

"I hope it's attacking. We're gonna play with unbelievable effort and attitude type of defense. That's, to me, the most important thing, how hard to play. Are we going to play hard or are we not? No call, no scheme, it's just a mentality of playing and hopefully that creates some takeaways and hopefully that creates a different opportunity to have negative plays. If we don't play with the right effort, that's most important."

3 of 14: Defensive Depth

"There's a lot of guys that have played a lot of ball. I think our D-Line is one of the deepest D-Line units I've ever seen. It's a credit to the recruiting that's been done here and the development of these young guys. We got a lot of guys on that D-Line that have played a lot of ball — Hinish, Myron, Jayson — and there's some guys that have played, but maybe not a lot of ball. They've had game experience, so I'm excited to see that unit perform when the lights are on."

4 of 14: Bo Bauer's enthusiasm

"He's a infectious energy guy. I think he provides energy for others. He gives it everything he has. That's all you ask for, man. You're the energy provider and he's definitely providing it."

5 of 14: Will he be in press box or on the sideline?

"I'll be on the sidelines. It's just what I've always done. I think the only time I've been in the box is when I was a GA when I was at Ohio State. It's really more of a credit to somebody else that's been in the box that has seen it. Being in the box, you got to be able to see specific things and for me, I've never been in the box. My better viewpoint is on the sideline and we have some guys that have been in the box that will continue to be in the box and they are able to see maybe a different point of view. It's basically really just more so, Hey, what do I prefer? No. It's what's best for the coaching staff. When you have experienced guys that have been in the box, put them up there."

6 of 14: Interaction with players during game

"I think you get a good pulse of the guys, but that's not always what's best. I've been around coordinators that are better in the box and the pulse of their guys is extremely high. I'm not saying hey, you're a better motivator because you're on the field vs. being in the box, no, it's just, to me, preference and what's really the makeup of your staff."

7 of 14: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa's tough week

"He's been awesome. He's been in almost every meeting when he was back home on Zoom. The relationship Myron has with this defense, this team but more importantly that D-Line, it's family. That's kind of created by what coach Elston has done in that room. He's been amazing. It's so good to have him back. He just got off the plane I think it was yesterday. He said he landed in South Bend, I don't know, probably 10 o'clock, I look up at 10:30, 11 o'clock and he's one on field. We thought he'd go home. He flew all night, red eye. Next you know he's on the field practicing. I think there was one, a comfort level for him, but also just passion, the drive he has to be back with his brothers."

8 of 14: What to say to person in tough spot like Tagovailoa-Amosa

"I love you. That's it. I didn't know his father, but when someone you care about is hurting, a lot of times there's not many words you can say except for I love you and I'm here for you. That's all I did. Before he left, I told him I love him and anything you need, we're here for you. When he got back, I gave him a hug, told him I love him and said, 'Welcome back, captain.' It's good to have him back."

9 of 14: On 'WOPU vs. Everybody' shirt

"This was a gift from the WOPU (Walk on Players Union) nation. Today we had scout kickoff and kickoff return. Look, I don't like people just standing on the sideline, so I try to coach up the scout team a little bit so I told them I'm in support of them. My scout team, which has some walk-ons on that scout team, I told them I was in support of them."

10 of 14: Coaching staff's incredible depth

"We've got guys that are really experienced. I have a coach in Mike Elston, who has coached for a long time and knows a lot of football, a guy like Mike Mickens, who we've coached together, so we kind of think alike, and a guy like Chris O'Leary, who's obviously really good and has done it at different levels. I'm talking about our defense and at linebacker and the safety position. But then when you look at our support staff, you got Kerry Cooks, a guy that's obviously coached here, coached at Oklahoma, coached at Texas Tech. There's a wealth of knowledge. There's different ways to lead. I'm a leader by as a teammate. I lead as a teammate and I soak it all in. When you have a very intelligent staff that's experienced in this game of football, for me, I lean on those guys heavily and I take it in. They are very forward with giving it to me, so it's been really good."

11 of 14: Game plans to shut down great offenses

"I think you still most importantly want to take away the things they do really well. That's most important. Hey, what does this offense do really well and how can we find different ways to defend it? We're always going to try to dictate. We try not to let offenses dictate to us what type of defense we play, so we're going to be aggressive, we're going to be multiple, we have our package of all these things. Really, what you do in game week is look at what fits for this game, what things can I cut out and what's going to be best for this offense."

12 of 14: Value of Kyle Hamilton

"He's 6-3 or 6-4, however tall he is, with the ability to cover ground, that helps. It's something that people don't have. The intelligence, the leadership that he brings, the energy he brings to our defense is tremendous. We need that. We need guys that provide energy. I said that earlier, when you go into training camp, everybody's got the same amount of days. It's what you do with those days. It's how about what does your defense or what your group does that's different than the guys you are going against or the 120-something teams in the country. Energy is infectious. Passion is infectious. He brings that."

13 of 14: On Paul Maola

"He plays fast. That's a challenge. When the ball is snapped, do you play fast? There's always gonna be mistakes, but if you're sitting there and you're worried about making mistakes, you're not playing fast. That's what Paul does. I've noticed that over the past couple of practices. He flies around, he hits people. He's not always right, but he plays with reckless abandonment that's going to be very beneficial for our defense."

14 of 14: Who has stepped up in camp?

"I think our captains have. We've got four defensive captains in Hinish, Myron, Drew White and Kyle Hamilton. That's their job. You've been named captain. I know they are a connection piece between coach Kelly and our team, but they're also the leaders of our defense and we lean on them. They are going to set the tone for how we practice, for the standard of what we do and how we do things and they've been doing a really good job."

