What They’re Saying: Losing the NFC West not the worst thing for Seattle Seahawks

There was a lot to unpack from the Seattle Seahawks jarring 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

The 49ers were crowned NFC West champions, Marshawn Lynch is back in a Seahawks uniform and it's raining Skittles (like it ever stopped), and there was the controversial final 30 seconds that shook the NFL playoff picture. A botched possession by Seattle, a possible missed non-PI and the last-second goal-line stop of Jacob Hollister.

Here's a look at What They're Saying about the game the morning after and what this means for Seattle in the postseason:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Marshawn Lynch gave Seattle the jolt it could have hoped for, and the fans at CenturyLink Field went crazy in response. Around the NFL writer Nick Shook recapped Lynch's return in a moment when the Seahawks needed him most.

"Lynch replaces the power element lost with Chris Carson's season-ending hip injury, but he doesn't match it. Still, it was encouraging for Lynch to grow into something more than a source of nostalgia Sunday. If he can earn short-yardage victories, his return will have been worth it for the Seahawks, whose fans were more than pleased to welcome Lynch back."

With the game on the line, Pete Carroll found a new way to blunder at the 1-yard line with Marshawn Lynch. NBC Sports' Peter King discussed the Seahawks' game-altering mistake.

Story continues

"As with ignoring Lynch as the goal line in the Super Bowl, Seattle will live with regrets over this. "We didn't get the substitution done properly, and we were late, and there wasn't enough time to get the play off," Carroll said of the delay call. But that sounds rational. What was bizarre is that the Seahawks weren't even close to running a play, and there was no good reason for Lynch to be on the field, unless Seattle planned to run play-action with him. Just very, very odd."

Riley McAtee of The Ringer dismantled the Seahawks' baffling decisions in the closing moments.

"After turning to a complete nobody on their previous play, they brought in a Seahawks legend. Marshawn Lynch, who wasn't on the field for the two-minute drill, came onto the field to a roar from the crowd. But this is when the play clock wound all the way down-with no one even close to being ready to run a play. How did it go so wrong? It's some of the worst game mismanagement you'll ever see."

Andy Nesbitt of For the Win also dissected Pete Carroll's game management.

"I mean, how in the world do you let something like that happen at such a key moment of such a big game? That's bad coaching in the moment as well as before the moment when prep work should have had the offense ready for anything and everything. Totally unacceptable."

Despite the loss, Business Insider's Scott Davis says the Seahawks may have very well benefited from the NFC West championship loss.

"Losing the division may not the worst thing for Seattle. Sure, they would have had home-field in the Wild Card round, but they would have to play the Vikings. While traveling to Philadelphia for the Wild Card isn't pleasant, the Seahawks are also facing a battered Eagles team who have lost multiple starters on both sides of the ball and barely got into the playoffs. It won't be an easy win, but at the moment, the Eagles look like an easier matchup.

If the Seahawks and Saints win, the Seahawks will play the 49ers, who they beat earlier this season."

What Theyre Saying: Losing the NFC West not the worst thing for Seattle Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest