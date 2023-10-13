What they’re saying: Indiana Hoosiers leery of Michigan football

Michigan football is sitting at 6-0 in as many weeks and is looking to keep their hot streak going against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday.

The Wolverines enter the matchup continuing to chase perfection, while the Hoosiers are in the basement of the Big Ten East at 2-3. Indiana is coming off a bye week, which they used to bring in a new offensive coordinator. Michigan’s defense has the chance to give him a warm welcome to his new position with a dominant performance — perhaps even a shutout if the cards are dealt right.

Check out what head coach Tom Allen and his players are saying about Saturday’s game.

Tom Allen, Head Coach

Photo: Isaiah Hole

On playing Michigan on the road: “There’s no doubt that it’s a tough environment to play in, and they’re really good. You’ll have schematic challenges, you’re gonna have physical challenges, you got the environmental challenges of being loud.”

On Michigan: “Playing as well as anybody in American right now. Playing with a lot of confidence and experience on that team, on both sides of the ball. Big, physical team that’s playing at a very high level right now.”

On the athleticism of J.J. McCarthy: “We still got another athletic quarterback this week that can run it. J.J. McCarthy is a very very athletic quarterback that has really good speed and can beat you with his arm and his leg.”

On Michigan’s offensive line: “They’re really good. They were really good last year. I think they got voted the number one offensive line in the country, I think, two years in a row. They do have some new faces on the O-line. I do think you can see the progression, they’ve played better in the last couple weeks than they did early on in the first few games. There’s no question that they do have some new guys.” … “I just think their o-line is playing at a high level right now, very dominant, physical, knocking people off the football. Kinda wearing people down as the game progresses.”

Donovan McCulley, WR

Photo: Isaiah Hole

On playing Michigan: “Coming off a bye week, we got a chance to get guys healthy. I think it’ll be a really good game to bounce back and keep going up.”

Jaylin Lucas, RB

Photo: Isaiah Hole

On the opportunity to play Michigan: “We’re coming in very confident to a game like that. I feel like it’s going to come with how we drive and move the ball. I’d say we’re gonna have to put some points on the board, it’s just gonna come down to who wants it more.”

On how Indiana will score against Michigan: “Feeding off the things we did last year. We can’t play (around) against a defense like Michigan, they got some great guys, a great d-line. I feel like as long as we do what we have to do, we’re able to battle against a team like Michigan. Michigan is just Michigan, it’s just going to play another team. I feel like we’re ready to play against Michigan.”

On if playing OSU and Louisville has helped prep: “Being battle tested by Maryland and Ohio State, I feel like we played to our capabilities same type of talent. They also got great guys too, but it just makes us become better as a team. Just go out there and play against a team like Michigan, it just helps us more. I feel that everyone thinks that Michigan is a big powerhouse, but I feel like here we got the same type of athletes those teams have. But- I’m just ready to play man, we all ready.”

Phillip Blidi, DL

Photo: Isaiah Hole

On the opportunity to play at Michigan: “I think it’s a really big game because it’s the next game. It has nothing to do with who we’re playing. Of course, I respect every opponent we play, regardless of who it is. It could be Power Five, not Power Five, I respect them but I don’t fear no opponent. I think it’s the next step for our team. It’s really important in that aspect, we’ve got a lot to prove.”

On starting fast against Michigan: “I think it starts with practice. We gotta start practice out fast. We gotta finish practice. We gotta come out there high energy, we gotta just keep our energy the whole practice. How we practice is how we’re gonna play at the end of the day, and that’s something that’s gonna be very important heading into this week of practice.”

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire